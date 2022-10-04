Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
$20,000 reward offered in killing of a man found in a burning camper, NC sheriff says
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a man was killed in a camper engulfed in flames, Rowan County sheriff’s officials said Thursday. Michael James Mitchke, 57, of Salisbury, died in August as a result of homicide, according to a sheriff’s...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
Elkin Tribune
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
WBTV
A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
WBTV
Mom: Son attacked, bullied at Statesville HS; police say 5 students could face charges
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after an alleged assault at Statesville High School, the mother of the teen injured is hoping students responsible are arrested. “Gut wrenching...heartbreaking,” said Aria McClain describing this week. She says her son, Camden McClain, was assaulted and bullied by classmates on Monday. “I...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Conover couple pleads guilty to storming US Capitol. Man admits he threw object at police officer.
A Conover couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Dale Jeremiah “D.J.” Shalvey, 38 and Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 37, were residents of Pennsylvania but have since relocated to Conover, according to court documents and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
WBTV
Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
North Carolina school bus with students aboard hit by gunfire, officials say
The incident happened while the bus was stopped at the intersection of Robert Sands and Pinebluff Lake roads, which is about a mile south of Aberdeen.
wccbcharlotte.com
14-Year-Old Boy Speaks Out About Brutal Attack At Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. – A 14-year-old boy is speaking out after being brutally assaulted inside Statesville High School. Camden McClain says a group of teens beat him up, knocked him to the ground, and stomped on him. It happened Monday. Camden says the attack lasted five to 10 minutes, with...
WBTV
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
corneliustoday.com
Update: Drowning off Brigadoon
[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
Channel 9 speaks with the man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago
CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history, and it all went down in Charlotte. The man at the center of that heist was David Scott Ghantt. He have since served time in prison for the crime, and told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts he learned a valuable lesson while behind bars.
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
Comments / 2