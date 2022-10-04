ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A K-9 officer with the Kannapolis Police Department is retiring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Zeko, one of the beloved Kannapolis K-9′s with a distinguished record of service, is retiring. Zeko is a six-year-old Dutch Shepard, and has been working as K-9 in Kannapolis for four years. Officials say the activity he enjoyed most about being a police officer was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Conover couple pleads guilty to storming US Capitol. Man admits he threw object at police officer.

A Conover couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Dale Jeremiah “D.J.” Shalvey, 38 and Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 37, were residents of Pennsylvania but have since relocated to Conover, according to court documents and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
CONOVER, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers recovering after serious crash in Catawba County

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers experiencing traffic backups near airport due to ongoing construction. Updated: 6 hours ago. Traffic is backed up near Charlotte Douglas International Airport as construction continues at the airport. Gaston County man fired from Wendys. Updated:...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
CONOVER, NC
corneliustoday.com

Update: Drowning off Brigadoon

[Updated 10:30 am Oct. 6] A search and rescue operation in the lake off Brigadoon turned into a recovery late Wednesday afternoon, with the Cornelius Police and Fire departments on the scene at a construction site. A worker apparently drowned behind a mansion under construction on Brigadoon. Cornelius Police have...
CORNELIUS, NC
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

