A Conover couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Dale Jeremiah “D.J.” Shalvey, 38 and Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 37, were residents of Pennsylvania but have since relocated to Conover, according to court documents and a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

