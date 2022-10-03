Read full article on original website
WSFA
Two separate warming trends for Central AL
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The very dry stretch of weather that began in mid-September will continue going strong for the foreseeable future across Alabama. No rain is in sight for at least the next 7 days. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the day of...
WSFA
End of week cold front brings changes to temperatures, but no rain chances
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been more than three weeks since we have seen measurable rain here in Central and South Alabama and the dry conditions look to continue through this weekend and into the start of next week as well. It has been a pleasant, sunny and dry...
When is it going to rain again?
No one is complaining about the beautiful fall weather Alabama has had lately, but shouldn’t it rain at some point?. Much of Alabama has not had measurable rain in at least seven days, and that streak looks to continue through this week, according to the National Weather Service. Above...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Eagle Scout Joseph Beal Exceeds Expectations with project at the Alabama Nature Center
Joseph Beal, an Eagle Scout with Troop 111 in Prattville, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Alabama Nature Center (ANC) in Millbrook. He built two climbing walls for the resident ANC education animals to be used for snake enrichment. Joseph Beal raised all the funds necessary to build...
Places in Alabama That Sound Too Terrifying To Visit!
Alabama has some truly creepy sounding places. Some are towns and some are rural areas where the name dates back to early settlers - but all can be found currently on Google Maps. Would you take a midnight drive alone to some of these places? Take a look at the list and tell me what you think in the comments!
lakemagazine.life
Festival Fun in Alexander City
First up for Alexander City’s downtown events will be the inaugural BBQ, Blues and Brews from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 at 4 Court Square, said Main Street Alexander City Executive Director Stacey Jeffcoat. “People loved the Gumbo Getdown we did earlier this year and have...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
alabamaliving.coop
2022 should be a good season for deer hunters in Alabama
The best chance to bag a large white-tailed deer buck typically occurs during the “rut,” or breeding season. During the rut, habitually wily bucks lose a bit of their wariness in their quest to breed with as many does as possible. “Deer breed at basically the same time...
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
wtvy.com
Alabama farmers send hay to drought-stricken Texas farmers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and dry summer, some Texas farmers are struggling. Drought conditions created a lack of available hay. That has forced some of them to sell their cattle. The Texas Farm Bureau reports that’s happening in record numbers. “We see them loading up cattle...
5,000 Pounds Of Grocery Store Meats Recalled Or Mislabeled In Alabama
We have a couple ACTIVE public health alerts for some meats sold in Alabama from the USDA. All information on these health alerts comes from the USDA. These food stories, and the constant amount of new stories are making me nervous. Maybe you have heard stories about food factories and...
tallasseetribune.com
Fall Festival coming to Tallassee
Once again the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is returning to Tallassee City Hall. With the downtown utility project and sidewalk improvement projects on going, the chamber will host a fall festival on the grounds of city hall — just like it did for Summerfest. “We had a great turnout...
etxview.com
Entrepreneurs want to bring new experience to downtown Alexander City
Eddie and Jennifer Durrett feel something is missing in downtown Alexander City — enough restaurants to provide dining options to locals and to attract tourists. The couple who entered the tourism business a year and half ago by purchasing the Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast want to be a larger part of the tourism industry in the Lake Martin area. As a self-described foodie and craft beer enthusiast, Eddie Durrett wants to create a family restaurant where family and friends can gather for lunch or dinner while enjoying craft beer made on the premises.
lakemagazine.life
Alabama Cotton Festival
Alabama Cotton Festival returns to downtown Eclectic Oct. 8 even bigger and better than its previous 28 festival events, said festival organizer Carmen Winslett. “Before we had to take a year off for COVID last year, we 12,000 people at the Cotton Festival in 2020. From the response we’re getting on social media, we are expecting 15,000 to 20,000 next month,” Winslett said.
The Black Coyote: Nature's Ninja of the South
I recently wrote an article: "Black Panther Sightings in Alabama" that seemed to strike a chord with a lot of people. The comment section was flooded with readers recounting their own encounters with these mysterious big black cats in Alabama and neighboring states. In keeping with the "rare sighting" topic, I've found another animal, also solid black, that is almost exclusively found in the Southeastern U.S. It's our own "nature's ninja," in a way. Meet the dark, mysterious and rare: black coyote.
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of Final Assessments entered by the Alabama Department of Revenue on or about June 17, 2022, for a total of $28,041.21 plus interest at the rate of $3.08 per day in which the Alabama Department of Revenue is the plaintiff and Barry O. Webster aka Barry Webster is the Defendant, I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October, 2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Lots "A" and "H" of Holton Gardens, according to plat of same as recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 73, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama. Also, an easement of ingress and egress to the waterfront over and across a certain 20 - foot passageway shown on the above referenced plat. Being that same certain real property as described in RLPY Book 2011 at page 34343 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor may such be expected or demanded. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. Title searches and verifications of any kind, including legal descriptions, are at all times the sole and exclusive responsibility of the Purchaser. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”
The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
Alabama Residents Checking Their Pennies After Shocking Discovery
How many of us have a cup holder, jar, or a pocket full of change right now? I can safely assume just about everyone! We all have spare change laying around. Now, go pull out all those pennies from your “coin collection” and then continue reading. To see exactly what you are looking for, check out the video by scrolling down.
