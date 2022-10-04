Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Joompay hits 250k users & engages Banking Circle for growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace. Joompay sees that among all European countries the greatest...
ffnews.com
Frank Molla, BPC – The Future of Transit in Payments
Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC Banking Technologies sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and discusses the future of transit in the payments industry. Watch the full video to discover what the future of transit in payments could look like.
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge Acquires Finpoint to Broaden Financial Services Offering
Stubben Edge Group, an innovative products and technology specialist, is pleased to announce its latest acquisition of Finpoint, a credit brokering intermediary regulated by the FCA. The deal, following approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is designed to broaden the range of services provided by Stubben Edge as well as the Company’s Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and brokers’ network.
ffnews.com
Jingle Pay, the Financial Super-App, Announces a Strategic Partnership and a Minority Investment from MoneyGram
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), today announced a partnership to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app. Consumers in the UAE can use the Jingle Pay app – powered by MoneyGram’s global payment rails and near real-time capabilities – to send money to over 200 countries and territories around the world.
ffnews.com
Intix launches xCOMPLY to help financial institutions navigate the evolving regulatory landscape
Intix is proud to launch xCOMPLY to help financial institutions deal with compliance operations more efficiently. Regulatory requirements are becoming more and more complex, and financial institutions know that access to transaction data has become a must. However, the evolution of the regulatory landscape means that transparency on the business context of transactions has become vital. xCOMPLY achieves this by helping financial institutions to know their transaction (KYT) in a holistic and deep way. By combining transaction data with additional data sets, xCOMPLY will deliver contextual insights to support compliance with regulatory obligations. Understanding the origin of a payment allows financial institutions to analyse end-to-end business context and avoid non-compliance.
ffnews.com
Channel launches $300mn new Fintech Lending Strategy
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) is pleased to announce the launch of its specialist Fintech Lending Strategy, with commitments from global institutional investors. The first $100m tranche of the $300m strategy will be deployed immediately to leading fintech lenders. Channel’s fund will be deployed to digital lending fintech platforms that...
ffnews.com
Lufthansa Group selects Worldline as global payments provider
Worldline, a global leader in the payments and transactional services industry, has been selected as partner and payments provider to Lufthansa Group, a global player in the aviation industry. Worldline builds on its strong heritage in the Airlines & Travel industry with comprehensive solutions tailored to fit the needs of some of the largest and most complex airlines in the industry.
ffnews.com
Trust Payments Bolsters Management Team with Key Promotions
Trust Payments, a leader in fintech powering truly innovative customer commerce solutions, is thrilled to announce a strengthened management team across the Trust Payments Group with three key promotions. Eric Levy is promoted to the position of Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO), Laurence Booth to the position of Chief Data Officer...
ffnews.com
Zvilo Secures €50m Debt Facility from Fasanara Capital
Zvilo, the credit-led digital bank for the Balkans and emerging markets, has today announced it has secured a debt facility of €50m from Fasanara Capital — an independent, owner-managed alternative asset management company. This follows its announcement that terms had been signed earlier in the year. This debt...
ffnews.com
Financial Institutions Could Save $246.1 Billion Running a Cloud-native Core
Financial Institutions globally could save over $240 billion by switching to the cloud, according to a new report from leading SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu and research and advisory firm Celent. ‘The Tipping Point for Core Migration’ research, shows that financial institutions could achieve a 76% reduction in core spend...
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
ffnews.com
Five key considerations when safeguarding funds
The safeguarding of customer and client funds is more than good practice; the Electronic Money Regulations, implemented by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2011, made it a requirement for all businesses, including fintechs, to be clear and concise about who is owed what if an extraordinary event such as a liquidation or bankruptcy was to occur.
ffnews.com
Chaser provides a failsafe method for businesses to reduce late payments
Chaser, the global accounts receivables SaaS platform and credit control service provider launched direct debit functionality, allowing users to get predictable payments from their customers and follow up with automated, personalised emails and texts when payments fail. Many businesses believe that direct debit payments will give them reasonable certainty around...
ffnews.com
SIX Introduces for the First Time a Comprehensive Crypto-currency Data Offering in Partnership With CryptoCompare
Swiss financial data expert SIX, one of Europe’s leading financial information providers, is delighted to announce that CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data is now available for the broad customer base of SIX to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets. As a result of the partnership, SIX can now cover more than 85% of all cryptocurrency market activities worldwide. CryptoCompare is a key third-party cryptocurrency data provider that SIX has onboarded to its distribution channels.
ffnews.com
Plum to Launch New Crowdfunding Round With £5m Funding From SVB
Smart money app Plum is to embark on its third crowdfunding round, following a standout year of delivery. Since its last crowdfund 12 months ago, the company has launched commission-free investing, expanded into new European markets, enabled crypto trading and launched a debit card. Following these developments, Plum has grown...
ffnews.com
Mastercard Launches Crypto Secure
Mastercard has launched Crypto Secure, a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem. Crypto Secure combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape of the digital assets sector. The platform allows them to better assess the risk profile of crypto exchanges or other providers, collectively known as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and decide which purchases of cryptocurrency to approve. Rather than considering or employing a one-size-fits-all approach, which could potentially restrict legitimate activity, issuers can easily identify and turn away transactions with crypto merchants prone to fraud.
ffnews.com
Simon-kucher & Partners Hires Jon Causier to Lead Banking and Financial Institutions Practice
Global strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher & Partners today announces that Jon Causier has been appointed as the newest Partner to lead the firm’s Banking and Financial Institutions practice in London. Mr. Causier, who returns to the UK after being based in Singapore for six years, brings over 20...
ffnews.com
Bendigo Bank Completes Roll Out of PayTo
Bendigo Bank has today launched its new PayTo digital payments service delivering new levels of control and transparency for its online and mobile banking customers. Developed locally using the real-time payment capabilities of the New Payments Platform – the same system used for secure PayID and instant Osko payments between individuals – PayTo is a new, digital way to pre-authorise one-off or recurring payments directly from a bank account. Bendigo Bank customers can now access PayTo through their existing online or mobile banking to authorise or pause the payment of bills, subscriptions, and one-off purchases.
ffnews.com
Mastercard and Ravelin Partner to Reduce Fraud and Create Frictionless Checkout in Digital Quick Commerce
During the pandemic, online grocery orders rose by more than 50% and are expected to rise further this year, according to McKinsey research. More than ever, people make day-to-day purchases online, choosing quick commerce merchants that offer speed and convenience. As people open new accounts and make faster purchases, merchants are challenged to verify identities and manage evolving fraud threats in real time.
ffnews.com
Finastra expands functionality of Kotak’s unified corporate portal
Finastra has today announced that it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to support its new integrated corporate banking portal, Kotak FYN, using Finastra’s Unified Corporate Portal solution. Kotak Bank and Finastra have been working together since October 2021 to expand the Kotak FYN portal for business and corporate customers. The bank’s customers can use the new enterprise portal to carry out all trade services. By the last quarter of 2022, the Kotak FYN portal will include many other services, including account services, payments and collections, thus eliminating the need for multiple logins and disparate user interfaces.
