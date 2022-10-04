ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Anita’s 40 Block Street Improvement Project to Out for Bid Soon

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BG8KK_0iLBqgeP00

(Anita) In August, the USDA announced the City of Anita would receive $500,000 for street and sidewalk improvement projects. This is a 50/50 match.

Anita Street Supervisor Eric Steffenson says the city is in the engineering stage and getting close to sending the approximate 40-block Street project out for bid this month or next. “We are working with the Engineering firm Snyder and Associates to determine which streets are heavily traveled and which ones are in the worst shape.

Steffenson says the sidewalks that abut the streets will become ADA compliant. Steffenson says some of them will get replaced, and others will be removed depending on the situation.

Construction is scheduled to start this spring.

Comments / 2

Related
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Engineer discusses fuel system and the purchase of a new tank

(Adair Co) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman spoke to the Board of Supervisors Wednesday about purchasing a bigger fuel tank. Kauffman explained that they have been supplying fuel to Conservation, the Sheriff’s Office and the school for a few years now. He said they collect five cents per gallon to offset their expenses to send out invoices, buy fuel filters, nozzles and things like that, which has worked out well. Kauffman said the City of Greenfield is now interested in coming on board with the idea that Secondary Roads buy a bigger tank and then they can take tanker loads of fuel and save anywhere between 10 and 15 cents a gallon.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Anita, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City Council holds Public Hearing on City-owned Property

(Red Oak) On Monday, the Red Oak City Council held a public hearing on the sale of City-owned property at 818 Nuckols Street. City Administrator Brad Wright says the city received two bids and recommended the Council accept the high bid of 2,500 from David Wilson. Wright says the agreement gives the new owner 18 months to bring the property up to code.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Finalizes City Ordinance Amendments for Mowing, Waste Removal, and Snow and Ice Removal

(Atlantic) The changes in three Atlantic City ordinances are now City law, but not without discussion from one City Councilman, who thinks the ordinances should have additional requirements. The Council passed the third and final amended ordinances to “mowing of properties,” “snow and ice removal,” and “removal of solid waste.”...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Snyder And Associates#Ada
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen Following his Passion and a New Career

(Atlantic) Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen submitted his resignation earlier this week to follow his passion. Rasmussen, who served four years directing the Park and Recreation, accepted a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil and Water Conservation District in Mills County. Rasmussen’s wife, Sam, teaches at...
ATLANTIC, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Shelby County to consider setbacks for carbon capture pipelines

A western Iowa county is considering an ordinance that would establish setbacks for carbon capture pipelines. The ordinance comes in response to Shelby County residents’ concerns on how Summit Carbon Solutions’ 2,000 mile proposed pipeline could impact local safety and economic development. Many residents have expressed concern about how its local communities would respond to a rupture.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood schools eye GRC renovation

(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are considering a different approach to addressing its elementary facility needs. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Glenwood School Board is expected to discuss a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is scheduled for closing in 2024. Previously, school officials have explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the district's long-term facilities plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the GRC's impending closing in two years.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 27-year-old D’Angelo Monson, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Burglary 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety; which Monson posted.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person injured in a single-vehicle accident southwest of Atlantic

(Atlantic) One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident southwest of Atlantic this morning. Cass County Chief Deputy John Westering told KSOM/KS95 News that the accident happened at 6:35 a.m. at 58882 White Pole Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2016 Jeep Cherokee left White Pole Road north of a residence, went through a fence, a bean field and then struck some machinery in the yard of the residence.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

National Guard Helps Build Training Structure in Woodbine

(Sioux City, IA) — Members of the 185th Iowa National Guard in Sioux City have been in Woodbine, building a giant tension fabric structure (TFS) that’s a precursor to an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission soon to take place at Woodbine High School. Woodbine Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner is also a colonel with the 185th. He says the fabric structure will initially house teams of U-S military members traveling to the area to help construct a new Ignite Pathways building already under construction in Woodbine. The 45-thousand square foot facility is completely focused on Career and Technical Education and is the first ever IRT in Iowa.
WOODBINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Next Generation of the Tyler Family Taking New Leadership Role in Atlantic Iowa Based Coca Cola Bottling Company

(Atlantic) Kirk Tyler, longtime leader of the 113-year-old, family-owned Atlantic Bottling Company, announced earlier this week that his daughter Jessica and her husband son-in-law Rob Feeney are now the majority owners of the Atlantic-based company. Kirk Tyler said when the family expanded operations seven years ago; one question was, do...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy