Anita’s 40 Block Street Improvement Project to Out for Bid Soon

(Anita) In August, the USDA announced the City of Anita would receive $500,000 for street and sidewalk improvement projects. This is a 50/50 match.

Anita Street Supervisor Eric Steffenson says the city is in the engineering stage and getting close to sending the approximate 40-block Street project out for bid this month or next. “We are working with the Engineering firm Snyder and Associates to determine which streets are heavily traveled and which ones are in the worst shape.

Steffenson says the sidewalks that abut the streets will become ADA compliant. Steffenson says some of them will get replaced, and others will be removed depending on the situation.

Construction is scheduled to start this spring.