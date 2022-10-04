ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Woman hit by gunfire after suspect shoots into Winston-Salem home, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem.

According to officers, just after 1 a.m., a woman was inside a home on Trent Street when someone opened fire on the home. The victim was struck in the back and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

