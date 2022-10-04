ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Your teen is supposed to argue with you. How you handle it will help them long after they’ve left home

In the aftermath of an(other) argument with your teen, you may feel defeated, demoralized, and wondering how your relationship will weather the storm of adolescence. Even if you’re used to butting heads with your kid from their younger years, friction with a teen just hits differently. In fact, some research shows that the number of conflicts you have with your kids actually goes down as they enter their teen years, but the intensity goes up.
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
Shelley Wenger

Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: ‘I was told my baby wouldn’t live beyond 10 years’

I had a perfect pregnancy and everything seemed fine with our son Sam – we named him when I was five months pregnant – until the 36th week. At a routine antenatal appointment, his heart rate became very low for a couple of seconds. We were worried and so my partner, Matze, and I went to the hospital. It was at the height of the pandemic, and Matze had to wait outside for a couple of hours. At an ultrasound scan by specialists, they found something in Sam’s brain – one of the ventricles, the cavities in the brain, was 0.2mm bigger than it should be, but I was told it probably wasn’t an issue.
momcollective.com

How To Boo Your Neighbors – Ideas For Every Age!

I still remember about two years ago when I opened my door and found an orange pumpkin pail with treats sitting on my front step. It had a bag of Kit Kats, Pumpkin Carving Kit, Spider Webs, and a few pieces of paper. The paper said, “You’ve Been Booed!”
Someecards

High school bully bride seeks advice after bridesmaid/victim roasts her at wedding.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for confronting a close friend after she recounted her bullying experience from me on my wedding day?. I (28F) just recently got married last week. And from the title of this post, you can see that I am not really the best person. I have a close friend who we'll call Jana (28F). Jana and I have not always been friends.
ADDitude

Everyday ADHD: Quirky Productivity Hacks for Easily Bored Brains

Household chores are both mundane and onerous for ADHD brains. Low executive function, boredom, and lack of novelty complicate tasks that, to others, seem trivial, leading to shame and feelings of failure in people with ADHD. Often, however, simple changes make all the difference: Many people with ADHD have found...
SheKnows

This Woman's Boyfriend Is Pressuring Her to Track Her Exercise & Reddit Has Thoughts

Exercise is a highly personal activity. Some do it to reach or maintain quantifiable fitness goals; others do it to experience the mental and emotional benefits of regular movement. There’s no right or wrong way to incorporate exercise into your life — which is precisely why this Redditor is so annoyed at her boyfriend, who has been pressuring her to track her runs and share the data with him. User @runningdali made a pitstop at the /AmITheAsshole Subreddit for some insight into a complicated situation with her boyfriend. She and her BF are both avid runners, although they usually go for...
intheknow.com

Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym

These parents shared a video of their toddler’s first ride on the mini elevator they built for his jungle gym, and the little boy’s pure joy has hearts melting all over TikTok. A jungle gym is a sanctuary where children can play and let their imaginations run wild....
Upworthy

Australian drivers can now get 'R' plates if they need some space and empathy on the road

Driving after experiencing traumatic events can be risky and life-threatening. According to the National Library of Medicine, people who experience a road accident are "at increased risk for psychological problems, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)." For those people, extra awareness from other drivers would be a benefit. Now, Australian drivers will have a choice of displaying a specially designed "R" plate on their car to alert other motorists that they need more room and consideration on the road.
