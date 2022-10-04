ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnard College will offer abortion pills for students

Barnard College, a private women's college in New York City, will give students access to medication abortion — abortion pills — as soon as fall of next year, school officials announced Thursday. The move, a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

