‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
New groups continue to form at Cape Henlopen Senior Center
In its commitment to offer something for everyone, the Cape Henlopen Senior Center announced several new groups. The Friendship Circle will hold its first meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14. The group welcomes anyone who may be stressed or bored, or need relaxation, new friends, conversation and mind stimulation. With coloring as the first activity, participants will decide as a group what to do next. A photocopied page of one’s choice will be provided along with crayons, or attendees can bring their own materials. Those who are not into coloring may bring a puzzle, or their knitting or needlepoint, just to relax and get out with others. “This group of friends is ours to create into something special. Please come, share your ideas and share the magic of friendship. There are no fees, no experience required, this is pressure- and judgment-free if you are shy ... just caring people doing a weekly get-together,” said Laura Norwood, group host. Nonmembers may attend one meeting, but membership is required after that. To register, call the center at 302-227-2055 by Monday, Nov. 7.
CHEF welcomes new board member Maura Johnson
The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation has elected Maura Johnson to a three-year term on its board of directors. Johnson has been teaching in the Cape Henlopen School District for eight years and was its 2022 Teacher of the Year. She is currently a third-grade teacher at Lewes Elementary School. In 2015, she graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.
History Book Festival chairs extend gratitude
On behalf of the authors, audience, volunteers and board, we wish to extend our sincere gratitude to those who helped to make the sixth annual History Book Festival Sept. 23-25 a resounding success!. Over 2,000 people attended the festival, the only event of its kind in the nation devoted exclusively...
Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship entries due Nov. 14
The Elks National Foundation recently announced the start of the 2023 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors or the equivalent who are United States citizens. High school graduates are not eligible to apply. The judging criteria are based on academics, leadership, service and financial need. Applicants do not need to be related to an Elks member; however, Cape Henlopen Lodge 2540 in Lewes will be the local sponsor, reviewing and determining which applications to forward for consideration.
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
Cape Henlopen Elks host Delaware Cornhole’s fall tournament
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 opened up its expansive back yard and pavilion Sept. 17, to host its annual fall pig roast and a Delaware Cornhole Tournament. Attendees took full advantage of the beautiful end-of-summer weather. There were two categories of play, a social division with eight teams and a...
State park friends thank R&L Liquors
Cape state park restaurant sets precedent
Where do the commercialization and building in Sussex County stop?. The answer is nowhere, not even in our most protected areas. A recent article in the Cape Gazette outlined the project by DNREC to build a commercial structure next to the Hawk Watch in Cape Henlopen State Park. It will be open until 10 p.m., serve alcohol and permit live music year-round. Construction is to begin this spring. How could all of this happen without the public knowing about it? This is an environmentally sensitive area where annual bird counts are conducted by local and regional bird clubs. The recreational activity in the park should promote biking, hiking, bird watching and quiet days on the beach, not drinking and driving.
Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo shines through the clouds
While the rain was falling outside, everything fall was on display inside Cape Henlopen High School Oct. 1-2. The fifth annual Delaware Resorts Fall Home Expo was held despite less-than-ideal weather conditions, offering a venue for more than 80 exhibitors to interact with potential customers. Sussex County Habitat for Humanity,...
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Delaware Botanic Gardens’ annual dinner raises $134,000
Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual dinner Sept. 29, raising more than $134,000 for the multi-garden facility outside Dagsboro. This year’s dinner, called Back to the Garden, was a celebration of DBG’s 10-year relationship with SoDel Concepts. Dinner co-chairs were SoDel Concepts President and CEO Scott Kammerer and wife Lisa. Other partners included Bin 66, Vince Varrassi and Fifth Avenue, Coastal Tented Events and An Affair to Remember.
Spontaneous Watercolor Painting classes set Oct. 18-19
Milton Arts Guild will encourage painters to let their imaginations speak through its new two-part class on Spontaneous Watercolor Painting, taught by local award-winning watercolorist Gerilyn Gaskill. Class sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19. Students will see the changes...
Compass Investment Advisors celebrates opening in Millville
Compass Investment Advisors celebrated a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its newest location at 32828 Reba Road, Millville. Fellow Bethany-Fenwick Chamber members joined the Compass Investment Advisors team for the occasion. Compass is an independent financial planning and investment management firm committed to delivering first-class planning advice, a risk-managed...
