'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
Louisville activists push for pot pardons for low-level offenses, following President Biden's move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — News of President Joe Biden's federal marijuana possession pardons has some people in Louisville hopeful that Kentuckians can see the same throughout the state. It's a long-standing issue for activists who want to see low-level weed offenses decriminalized. Dee Dee Taylor, owner of 502 Hemp, said...
Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare to host virtual job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are searching for a remote job, look no further!. Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is hosting a virtual job fair on Oct. 6 between noon and 3 p.m. Passport's talent acquisition team said they will offer virtual interviews and share information about the...
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Kentucky — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
Kentuckiana companies looking to hire seasonal workers ahead of holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent government report has shown unemployment rates have dropped from 3.7% to 3.5% and seasonal jobs are helping add to this. Even with unemployment at the lowest it's ever been in half a century, the holidays could deliver even better job numbers. Companies like UPS...
Burning restrictions in place across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
Kentuckiana sees success with Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Narcan is a life saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. After Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine at the Vine Grove Police Department was opened last week, it ran out of Narcan much faster than police had anticipated. A new life-saving initiative is proving itself...
Bourbon Trail expected to turn around pandemic-stunted Kentucky tourism
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. The continued rise in bourbon tourism means that distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns, the association said this week.
Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. Current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program, state police said in a news release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is...
Teams raise more than $100K during annual 'Plane Pull' at UPS Worldport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forty teams took their chance to pull a plane while raising money for a good cause. Forty-two teams competed in Saturday’s UPS Plane Pull at their Worldport facility. Their goal? Pulling a 155,000-pound cargo jet in 12-feet in the fastest time. The money raised during...
Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians have come to a consensus: We want medical cannabis legalized. Governor Andy Beshear is a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis, himself. Especially in cases involving veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Beshear formed Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to travel the state and listen to Kentuckian's views...
'It’s about saying we deserve better': Charles Booker lone Senate candidate in forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Charles Booker railed against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as a “barrier” to progress Monday night as he made a pitch to Kentucky voters in a solo appearance on statewide television. Booker, a former state lawmaker, touted his plans to expand health care...
'He wasn't even allowed on the phone': Kentucky mother speaks out against domestic violence
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — About 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 10 men have experienced some kind of domestic violence between an intimate partner, according to the CDC. Dennis Devers Jr. was supposedly killed by his wife in October 2021. His mom, Geraldine Devers, said he was a family man who loved horses but he had started to become distant after meeting his wife.
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81
FRANKFORT, Ky. — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown Republican,...
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
Elite Heating and Air- Spookiest Furnace in Kentuckiana Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to upload a picture of your outdated, “spooky” furnace for the chance to win a brand-new furnace courtesy of Elite Heating and Air!. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
