Kentucky State

'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
KENTUCKY STATE
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Kentucky — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Burning restrictions in place across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bourbon Trail expected to turn around pandemic-stunted Kentucky tourism

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. The continued rise in bourbon tourism means that distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns, the association said this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. Current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program, state police said in a news release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentuckians have come to a consensus: We want medical cannabis legalized. Governor Andy Beshear is a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis, himself. Especially in cases involving veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder. Beshear formed Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to travel the state and listen to Kentuckian's views...
KENTUCKY STATE
Former Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry Jr. dies at 81

FRANKFORT, Ky. — C.B. Embry Jr., who recently stepped down from the Kentucky Senate due to a long battle with cancer, has died at age 81, a funeral director said Friday. Embry died Thursday night, said Charlotte Martin, director of Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown. Embry, a Morgantown Republican,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced

CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
CINCINNATI, OH
Elite Heating and Air- Spookiest Furnace in Kentuckiana Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to upload a picture of your outdated, “spooky” furnace for the chance to win a brand-new furnace courtesy of Elite Heating and Air!. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
FRANKFORT, KY
