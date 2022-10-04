Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers weekly NFL notebook: Trio to replace Jeremy Chinn; Laviska Shenault sidelined
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former second-round pick won’t be eligible to return from IR until Week 9 at the earliest. “Obviously, losing somebody like Jeremy Chinn is difficult, right?...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville’s Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last. Such is the case for the Jaguars in Week 5. A week after traveling to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR
When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report
The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
Raleigh News & Observer
Why Panthers’ Terrace Marshall Jr. will play vs. the 49ers after missing two games
After two weeks of watching from the sideline, 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. will return to the Panthers’ lineup. The Panthers ruled out fellow wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) on Friday. But Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was quick to point out after practice that Marshall would have been active against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. regardless of Shenault’s status.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Practice Friday
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will practice Friday and his status for the team’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots is uncertain. Both he and running back D’Andre Swift missed Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, a 48-45 loss. Though both are important pieces within offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s unit, the Lions’ depth impressed in their absence.
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman
NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Waive K Austin Seibert
The Detroit Lions will have another new kicker taking the field this Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, kicker Austin Seibert has been waived, paving the way for Michael Badgley, who was recently signed to the practice squad, to take kicks this Sunday for Detroit. Seibert...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 season is off to a good start and their offense has had a couple of 40-plus point explosions already, but things haven't been perfect. Despite general manager Brett Veach's investment in the wide receiver position during the offseason, everything has yet to click. Through four...
Raleigh News & Observer
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Comments / 0