Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wincountry.com
Former Knight’s Inn Motel now an affordable housing complex
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After more than a year of efforts the former Knight’s Inn Motel on Westnedge Avenue has been remodeled into 60 permanent and affordable housing units. It’s been renamed The Lodge, and Lift Foundation President Carole McNees says the one and two person units...
wincountry.com
Threat causes the closing of Vicksburg Middle School Friday
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A online threat has caused Vicksburg Middle School to be closed today. Superintendent Keevin O’Neill says Thursday afternoon some of the 8th grade students at Vicksburg Middle School took a school survey. Late that afternoon, they were notified by the survey company that...
wincountry.com
UPDATE: Vicksburg student owns up to making threat against middle school
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Vicksburg middle school student has admitted to writing a threat to the school in an online survey. The online threat, written by the 8th grader on Thursday, October 6, caused the middle school to be closed on Friday, October 7. That threat was...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo officials say absentee ballots were taken from mailboxes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election were mailed late last week and should be arriving now at homes in the City of Kalamazoo, if they haven’t already. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says they don’t know if it was election tampering...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wincountry.com
Kuntry Farms owner say human waste found in field was a “complete accident”
HOMER TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The owner of Kuntry Farms near Homer says the recent discovery of human waste in a produce field was a “complete accident”. Andy Stutzman says he and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are working together to make sure it does not happen again.
wincountry.com
Benton Harbor man arrested in Van Buren County after high-speed chase and crash
PAW PAW, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Benton Harbor man was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Van Buren County Thursday morning, October 6. Authorities say it all began around 3:30 a.m. when Michigan State Police Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding near the 66-mile marker in Mattawan. But instead of stopping, the driver fled, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.
wincountry.com
Prosecutors drop charges against Cummings after witness fails to show for court hearing
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting incident on September 10. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Schwalm moved to dismiss all charges against Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings after the alleged victim failed to appear for a preliminary examination.
wincountry.com
Calhoun County deputies arrest man for allegedly shooting at neighbor’s vehicle
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident where a Marengo Township man allegedly shot at his neighbor’s vehicle with a long gun on Wednesday, October 5. Calhoun County deputies responded to the 21000 block of Division Drive where...
Comments / 0