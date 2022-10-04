Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Barcelona hoping Pique, Alba & Busquets exits help ongoing salary problems
Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has admitted that the club will continue to financially struggle until veteran trio Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leave the club, hinting all three will go when their existing contracts expire. Busquets is due to become a free agent at the end of this...
Nyck de Vries Replaces Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri for 2023
With the Frenchman headed to Alpine next season, the Dutchman gets his first full-time F1 seat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Novak Djokovic explains secret to how he adjusts quickly to different conditions
Novak Djokovic was happy to put on a 'great performance' as he opened his Astana campaign with a dominant win. The 21-time major winner easily overpowered Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-1 in Kazakhstan, with him barely giving the Chilean a look at a point throughout the whole contest. Djokovic came into...
