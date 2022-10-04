ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Hoban, Highland, Hudson hold strong atop Beacon Journal high school football rankings

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Not a lot changed in the Beacon Journal high school football rankings after Week 7 .

The three remaining undefeated teams all again flexed their muscles and hope to do so again this week. Top-ranked Archbishop Hoban will travel to archrival St. Vincent-St. Mary, second-ranked Highland will be at Cuyahoga Falls and No. 3 Hudson will be at North Royalton.

Walsh Jesuit and used an impressive victory to keep its spot at No. 4 and St. Vincent-St. Mary moved into the top five with a solid win over Youngstown Ursuline. The Warriors will host Mentor Lake Catholic and the Fighting Irish will host Archbishop Hoban on Friday night.

1. Archbishop Hoban (7-0)

In what has become somewhat of a pattern, the Knights started slowly against visiting St. Francis (N.Y.) before finding their stride and rolling to another lopsided victory. Mr. Football candidate Lamar Sperling had another big game and Hoban wore down another opponent. Next up is THE rivalry in the Akron area as the Knights travel to St. Vincent-St. Mary for the "Holy War," with the winner taking home the coveted Shillelagh trophy.

Last week: No. 1

Next: at St. Vincent-St. Mary

2. Highland (7-0)

The Hornets just keep buzzing along. A blowout win over Kent Roosevelt was followed by another lopsided win over Revere. It doesn't promise to be anything different in Week 8, when Highland plays at Cuyahoga Falls. The only real obstacle in front of Highland before its battle with Aurora for supremacy in the Suburban League American Conference could be the Hornets' own complacency. They couldn't be blamed for looking past the Black Tigers with a showdown at Aurora next on the schedule, but that might not even be enough to derail them.

Last week: No. 2

Next: at Cuyahoga Falls

3. Hudson (7-0)

The Explorers rallied from a 14-point deficit to eventually pull away from Nordonia in what could have been the biggest obstacle Hudson will face in its quest to repeat as Suburban League National Conference champions. The Explorers will have to avoid a trap game at North Royalton to keep their bid for an undefeated season in their sights. After North Royalton, a non-conference game against Brunswick and the season finale against rival Stow stand in Hudson's way.

Last week: No. 3

Next: at North Royalton

No. 4 Walsh Jesuit (5-2)

The Warriors rolled to another comfortable win on Friday over Chardon NDCL. Walsh Jesuit will host Mentor Lake Catholic on Friday hoping to remain undefeated in the Crown Conference. Lake Catholic and Parma Padua stand in the way of the Warriors' quest for a conference championship but the biggest game left on their schedule is a Week 10 game against St. Vincent-St. Mary that will serve as a great tune-up for both teams as they cruise toward playoff berths.

Last week: No. 4

Next: Mentor Lake Catholic

5. St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-1)

After a humbling loss to Cleveland Glenville in Week 1, the Fighting Irish have been on a roll like no other team outside the top three. STVM made it five in a row with an impressive win over Youngstown Ursuline last week and will take a boatload of momentum into its Friday night matchup with archrival and No. 1-ranked Archbishop Hoban. The coveted Shillelagh trophy will again be on the line and the Irish would like nothing more to bring it home and send the Knights to their first defeat.

Last week: NR

Next: Archbishop Hoban

The next five: Wadsworth (5-2); Nordonia (5-2); Tallmadge (5-2); CVCA (5-2); Woodridge (4-3).

Also receiving votes: Green (3-4); East (4-3) .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Hoban, Highland, Hudson hold strong atop Beacon Journal high school football rankings

