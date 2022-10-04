Guardians giving players rest but want to keep foot on the gas heading into Game 1

Clinching a division with nine games remaining, as the Guardians did this season, comes with a number of considerations.

The Guardians clinched the American League Central on Sept. 25, their first division title since 2018 and the fourth under manager Terry Francona. Game 1 of the best-of-three series will take place on Friday, though game times have not yet been announced. The Guardians will likely welcome either the Seattle Mariners or Tampa Bay Rays.

It means there will be nearly a two-week gap between games that truly matter, but it does afford Cleveland the chance to align the pitching staff and balance workloads with only Friday's Game 1 as a factor instead of needing to win that night's game.

Francona wants to balance those two elements. It means the team will be careful with how workloads are divided up through Wednesday's regular season finale. But when a pitcher is in a game, the idea is to not take their foot off the gas. It's a balance of rest vs. rust that the team feels comfortable they can navigate. They don't feel it'll be an issue.

"The best way is to compete like you always do, but just know that as a staff we're going to put some guardrails on some guys," Francona said. "But when you play, or pitch, you do it the way you're supposed to."

"We got a little iffy yesterday because we were trying to get [Shane] Bieber out at a certain point and trying to stay away from certain guys and then when James [Karinchak] had that longer inning, we were like 'Oh boy,' because we didn't really want to go past [Emmanuel] Clase. So we got fortunate that didn't happen. There are some guys we'll stay away from tonight. Doesn't mean you don't try to win, just have some guardrails on decision making."

Bieber starting Sunday's game puts him in line on his normal routine to take the mound for Friday's Game 1. Triston McKenzie is in line to start Game 2. Cal Quantrill, if needed, will start Game 3 on Sunday. And Aaron Civale will be ready, if that happens, to start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees if the Guardians advance and need all three games to do so.

Zach Plesac is expected to pitch out of the bullpen either Tuesday or Wednesday as he moves to a relief role. Five starting pitchers aren't needed at this time, so Plesac's lone path to being on the playoff roster is as a member of the bullpen. If the Guardians end up carrying 12 pitchers for the Wild Card Series, they'd need three starters (Bieber, McKenzie, Quantrill) and a nine-man bullpen. The first seven spots would be set with Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin and Enyel De Los Santos. The final two spots would be between Plesac, Cody Morris and Kirk McCarty.

This week also offers a chance for a day or two of extra rest on the position-player side. Andres Gimenez and Steven Kwan received days off. Jose Ramirez will act as the designated hitter for an extra day, and so on. The team has been sure to keep players aware of the plan a few days in advance.

"I think we communicate good enough with guys where … they can prepare and we want to keep the motor running," Francona said. "There's a time for them to turn it off when the season's over. Not now. But some guys need a little bit of a breather in there. Not everybody does."

Shane Bieber hits 200-inning plateau for 2022 season

Shane Bieber hit the 200-inning mark right on the nose.

Bieber made his final start of the regular season in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, which gave the Guardians a 90-wins season.

Bieber threw five innings in the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts. It was his final tuneup before Game 1, so while the Guardians wanted him to get some work, they also didn't want to overextend him.

Those five innings, though, allowed him to reach the 200-inning plateau, a significant milestone coming off of last year's injury-riddled season and the shorter spring training due to the owners' lockout.

"I know he was looking at that and I don't blame him," Francona said. "I think that's quite an accomplishment. The fact that he's not on fumes getting there is good for us and great for him. Because I'm privy to it, I get to see how hard these guys work to get where they are and stay where they are, so it's not surprising. Because they do a really good job. Our medical people, our strength and conditioning people, they stay on this stuff a lot."

For Bieber, it was another usual day at the office. It's the next start, which will game in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, that really matters.

"Same as usual. Seen these guys plenty," Bieber said. "Knew we were on a bit of a pitch count and like I said, want to go out there and compete. We're still trying to win ballgames and we want to win outright and finish the season on a high note. That's what it came down to."

