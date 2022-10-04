Area Sports Scoreboard for Monday, October 3

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (17) 7-0 198

2. West Chester Lakota West (2) 7-0 172

3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 164

4. Centerville (1) 6-1 99

5. Springfield 5-1 79

6. Cleveland Heights (1) 7-0 74

7. Cincinnati Princeton 6-1 71

8. Dublin Jerome 6-1 65

9. Medina 6-1 62

10. Gahanna Lincoln 6-1 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 195

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) 7-0 167

3. Massillon Washington 6-1 131

4. Xenia (1) 7-0 107

5. Medina Highland 7-0 93

6. Avon 6-1 78

7. Hudson 7-0 77

8. Kings Mills Kings 6-1 75

9. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 6-1 60

10. Uniontown Lake 6-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 197

2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170

3. Canfield 5-1 119

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 101

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77

6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71

7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64

9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60

10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 7-0 199

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 7-0 180

3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 7-0 157

4. Steubenville 7-0 112

5. Sandusky Perkins 6-1 92

6. Van Wert 6-1 84

7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 77

8. West Branch 6-1 66

9. Columbus East 6-0 38

10. Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180

2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165

3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143

4. Liberty Center 7-0 135

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81

7. Milton-Union 6-0 64

8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52

9. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 38

10. Springfield Northeastern 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198

2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 170

3. Carey 7-0 151

4. Mogadore 6-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 7-0 107

6. Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 80

7. Versailles 5-2 77

8. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 62

9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 56

10. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 6-1 166

2. Newark Catholic 4-1 123

3. New Bremen (6) 6-1 112

4. Antwerp (1) 7-0 106

5. McComb 6-1 85

6. Lowellville (1) 7-0 84

7. Ansonia (2) 6-1 75

8. Waynesfield-Goshen 7-0 74

9. Caldwell (1) 7-0 43

10. Springfield Catholic Central (1) 6-1 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.

BOYS GOLF

DIVISION I SECTIONAL

Windmill Lakes, par 72

Team scores (top 4 advance to district): 1. Hudson 305, 2. Nordonia 317, 3. Brecksville 321, 4. Stow 323, 5. Walsh Jesuit 328, 6. Aurora 328, 7. Twinsburg 332, 8. Solon 346, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 352, 10. Tallmadge 360, 11. Howland 373, 12. Kenston 385, 13. West Geauga 389, 14. Cuyahoga Falls 417, 15. Akron Firestone 427, 16. Alliance 511.

Medalist: Sam Fauver (Hudson) 68.

Individual qualifiers (top 4 not on a qualifying team): Max Devins (Aurora) 79, Ben Bronson (Howland) 80, Rob Prevette (Twinsburg) 80, Josh Weiner (Walsh Jesuit) 81.

Alliance: Jacob Smith 120, Ben Craig 127, Cade Blatt 127, Evan Winans 137.

DIVISION II DISTRICT

At Eagle Sticks, par 72

Team scores (1 team advances to state): 1. Carrollton 295, 2. St. Clairsville 328, 3. Indian Valley 338, 4. Maysville 341, 5. West Muskingum 344, 6. Sandy Valley 352, 7. Buckeye Local 368, 8. Union Local 386

Medalist/state qualifier: Connor Ritter (Sandy Valley) 70

Minerva: Case Waller 91.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERLOO 4, BROOKFIELD 1

Halftime: Waterloo 1-0.

STATE COACHES POLL

DIVISION I

1. Cle. St. Ignatius – 10-0 – 150

2. Hudson – 10-1-1 – 127

3. Centerville – 10-1-0 – 124

4. Mason – 7-2-2 – 117

5. New Albany – 7-1-1 – 112

6. Westlake – 11-0-1 – 92

7. Cin. St. Xavier – 6-1-4 – 85

8t. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne – 9-1-3 – 74

8t. Dublin Jerome – 7-1-3 – 74

10. Copley – 7-2-3 – 64

DIVISION II

1. Richfield Revere – 10-1-1 – 150

2. Bay Village Bay – 9-2-2 – 140

3t. Bexley – 9-1-1 – 119

3t. Cin. Summit Country Day – 7-2-1 – 119

5. Warren Howland – 10-1-1 – 110

6. Lima Shawnee – 9-1-1 – 99

7. CVCA – 8-0-0 – 90

8. Cin. Indian Hill – 9-2-1 – 70

9. Day. Carroll – 10-3-0 – 61

10. Lexington – 7-3-1 – 60

DIVISION III

1. Western Reserve Academy – 9-0-3 – 150

2. Youngs. Cardinal Mooney – 7-2-1 – 139

3. Xenia Legacy Christian – 13-0-0 – 130

4. Beachwood – 11-1-1 – 113

5t. Ottawa Hills – 7-4-1 – 109

5t. Worthington Christian – 7-3-2 – 109

7. Cols. Grandview Hts. - 7-4-0 – 86

8. Yellow Springs – 9-1-0 – 72

9. Ottoville – 11-0-1 – 66

10. Cin. Mariemont – 4-5-2 – 58

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 10, BROOKFIELD 0

Waterloo: Sydney Jackson 1 goal; Olivia Boyle 4 goals; Kaira English 2 goals; Ronnie England 1 goal, 1 assist; Kayla Turcsak 1 goal, 1 assist; Rose Couts 1 goal, 3 assists; Sydney Jackson 2 assists; Chloe Guth, 1 assists; Yarian 9 saves; Wood 6 saves. Halftime: Waterloo 5-0. Corner kicks: Waterloo 11-0. Records: Waterloo 12-0-1, 10-0-1 MVAC.

LOUISVILLE 3, ALLIANCE 0

Louisville: Sammi Beatty 1 goal, 1 assist; Alyssa Schillig 1 goal, 1 assist; Paige Folk 1 goal. Halftime: Louisville 2-0. Records: Louisville 9-5-0.

STATE COACHES POLL

DIVISION I

1. Milford – 12-0-0 – 150

2. Strongsville – 8-0-3 – 133

3. Perrysburg – 9-0-3 – 113

4. Springboro – 10-0-2 – 104

5. Medina – 9-1-2 – 103

6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame – 6-1-2 – 98

7. Twinsburg – 10-0-2 – 97

8. Dublin Jerome – 8-1-1 – 80

9. Centerville – 9-0-3 – 78

10. Walsh Jesuit – 8-2-2 - 58

DIVISION II

1. Copley – 12-0-0 - 149

2. Waynesville – 12-0-0 – 135

3. Granville – 11-1-0 – 129

4. Bay Village Bay – 9-2-0 – 115

5. Cin. Summit Country Day – 9-2-0 – 109

6. Ontario – 10-1-0 – 103

7. Akron Hoban – 11-2-0 – 87

8. Bloom-Carroll – 12-0-0 – 77

9. Monroe – 10-1-0 – 72

10. West Branch – 10-0-1 – 51

DIVISION III

1. Cin. Country Day – 9-3-0 – 141

2. Akron Manchester – 13-1-0 – 132

3. Worthington Christian – 8-3-1 – 127

4. West Liberty-Salem – 10-0-0 – 117

5. Ottawa-Glandorf – 11-1-2 – 101

6. Poland – 8-2-0 – 85

7. Kirtland – 6-4-4 – 79

8. Doylestown Chippewa – 10-2-0 – 73

9. Kettering Alter – 4-4-3 – 64

10. Cin. Madeira – 5-4-2 - 48

VOLLEYBALL

MINERVA 25-14-25-25, MALVERN 22-25-14-15

Malvern: Audrey Sikorsky 9 kills; Maddie Powers 8 kills; Haley Wilkinson 8 kills; Olivia Brothers 9 assists; Abby Moody 9 assists; Zoe Sikorsky 23 digs. JV: Malvern 19-25, 25-14, 25-20. Records: Malvern 6-11.

ALLIANCE 22-21-25-25-15, FIELD 25-25-22-22-7

Alliance: Cameryn Mullaly 29 kills; Emma Reese 52 assists, 5 aces; X’nai Hatcher 47 digs. Records: Alliance 7-11.

GIRARD 25-25-25, WEST BRANCH 20-15-23

West Branch: Rush 7 points; Brunner 5 kills; Martig 10 assists.

LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 18-24-18

Louisville: Burick 31 assists; 10 kills; Sypolt 9 kills; Kardohely 15 digs. JV: Louisville 25-8, 25-11.

STATE COACHES POLL

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Ursuline

2. Magnificat

3. Cin. St. Ursula

4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

5. Olmsted Falls

6. Cin. Seton

7. Cle. St. Joseph

8. Olentangy Liberty

9. Tol. St. Ursula

10t. Mass. Jackson

10t. Cols. Watterston

11-20: 11. Lewis Ctr. Olentangy Orange, 12. Kings Mills Kings, 13. Sylvania Northview, 14. Amherst Steele, 15. Dublin Coffman, 16t. GlenOak, 16t. Medina, 17. Austintown Fitch, 18t. Milford, 18t. Centerville, 19t. Watkins Memorial, 19t. Chardon, 20. Hudson

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Hartley

2. Cin. Mercy McAuley

3. Hamilton Badin

4. Millbury Lake

5. Belmont Union

6. Marengo Highland

7. Gilmour Academy

8. Roger Bacon

9. Liberty-Benton

10. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

11-20: 11. Vermilion, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Academy, 13. Circleville, 14. New Richmond, 15t. Cin. Wyoming, 15t. Tippecanoe, 16. Parma Padua, 17. Cin. McNicholas, 18t. Bloom-Carroll, 18t. Girard, 19. Marlington, 20. Middletown Fenwick.

DIVISION III

1. Mentor Lake Cath.

2. Versailles

3. Huron

4. Coldwater

5. Frankfort Adena

6. St. Henry

7. Rockford Parkway

8. Byesville Meadowbrook

9. Columbiana Crestview

10. Cortland Lakeview

11-20: 11. Kirtland, 12. Independence, 13. Wheelersburg, 14. Ottawa-Glandorf, 15. Fairbanks, 16. Preble Shawnee 17. Cardington-Lincoln, 18. Albany Alexander, 19. Buckeye Trail, 20. South Webster.

DIVISION IV

1. New Bremen

2. Marion Local

3. Sycamore Mohawk

4. Tiffin Calvert

5. Russia

6. Newark Cath.

7. Seneca East

8. Fort Loramie

9. Berlin Hiland

10. Shenandoah

11-20: 11. Shekinah Christian, 12. Jackson Center, 13. Wellsville, 14. Leipsic, 15. Newton Local, 16. Monroeville, 17t. Fisher Catholic, 17t. Ashtabula St. John, 18. Hilltop, 19t. Caldwell, 19t. Ashland Crestview, 20. Portsmouth Notre Dame.

MOUNT UNION

FOOTBALL

AFCA COACHES POLL

1. North Central (Ill.) (38) - 4-0 - 1,165

2. Mount Union (6) - 4-0 - 1,103

3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 3-1 - 1,056

4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1) - 4-1 - 1,041

5. Linfield (Ore.) (1) - 3-0 - 955

6. Trinity (Texas) - 4-0 - 913

7. Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 - 863

8. St. John’s (Minn.) - 3-1 - 829

9. Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 5-0 – 734

10. Cortland (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 675

11. Wisconsin-La Crosse – 3-1 – 674

12. Ithaca (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 655

13. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 3-1 – 619

14. Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-1 – 562

15. Bethel (Minn.) - 3-1 – 463

16. Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 4-0 – 446

17. Wisconsin-River Falls – 3-1 – 435

18. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 5-0 – 337

19. Albion (Mich.) - 5-0 – 324

20. Wartburg (Iowa) - 5-0 – 298

21. Susqehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 268

22. Wheaton (Ill.) - 2-2 – 227

23. DePauw (Ind.) - 5-0 – 195

24. Central (Iowa) - 3-1 – 124

25. Lake Forest (Ill.) - 4-0 – 69

D3FOOTBALL.COM POLL

1. North Central (Ill.) (18) - 4-0 – 612

2. Mount Union (5) - 4-0 – 600

3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 3-1 – 571

4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1) - 4-1 – 557

5. Trinity (Texas) - 4-0 – 483

6. St. John’s (Minn.) - 3-1 – 476

7. Linfield (Ore.) - 3-0 – 461

8. Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 – 435

9. Wisconsin-La Crosse – 3-1 – 403

10. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 3-1 – 382

11. Bethel (Minn.) - 3-1 – 365

12. Ithaca (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 349

13. Cortland (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 342

14. Wheaton (Ill.) - 2-2 – 287

15. Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 5-0 – 264

16. Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-1 – 259

17. Wisconsin-River Falls – 3-1 – 248

18. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 5-0 – 191

19. Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 4-0 – 187

20. Wartburg (Iowa) - 5-0 – 164

21. Susquehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 161

22. Albion (Mich.) - 5-0 – 104

23. Huntingdon (Ala.) - 4-1 – 50

24. Central (Iowa) - 3-1 – 44

25. DePauw (Ind.) - 5-0 – 29

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Sebring, Waterloo at MVAC meet (at McDonald), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Division I sectional at Tannenhauf G.C. (Louisville), 8:30 a.m.

Division II district at Windmill Lakes (West Branch team, Marlington team), 8 a.m.

Girls Golf

Division I sectional at The Elms C.C. (Alliance, Marlington, Louisville), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Marlington at Alliance (Len Dawson Field), 7 p.m.

Salem at West Branch, 6 p.m.

Minerva at Carrollton, 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Warren JFK, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Division II sectional at Jackson Park (Alliance, Marlington, West Branch, Southeast), 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Marlington at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson-Milton at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.

Mogadore at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Lowellville, 7 p.m.

MOUNT UNION

Men’s golf at Virtues Golf Classic (Virtues G.C.)

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Soccer

Alliance at Marlington, 7 p.m.

West Branch at Salem (Sebo Stadium), 6 p.m.

Southeast at Warren JFK, 5:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Akron Elms at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.

MOUNT UNION

Women’s volleyball vs. Baldwin Wallace, 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer at Baldwin Wallace, 7 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Baldwin Wallace, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Golf

Division III district at Tannenhauf G.C. (Waterloo individuals), 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

East Palestine at Marlington, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Massillon, 6 p.m.

Akron Kenmore-Garfield at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Carrollton at Minerva, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Division I sectional at Jackson Park (Louisville), 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Southeast at Alliance, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Marlington, 6 p.m.

West Branch at Massillon, 6 p.m.

Sebring at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Minerva at Canton South, 6:30 p.m.

Canton Central Catholic at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

West Branch at Alliance (Kehres Stadium), 7 p.m.

Marlington at Minerva, 7 p.m.

Mineral Ridge at Sebring, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Canton GlenOak, 7 p.m.

Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Mogadore at Southeast, 7 p.m.

Jackson-Milton at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Alliance at Tuslaw Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Branch at Legends Meet (Trumbull Fairgrounds), 9 a.m.

Sebring, Waterloo at Jackson-Milton Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Minerva at River View, 11 a.m.

Canton South at St. Thomas Aquinas, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Marlington at Woodridge, 5 p.m.

West Branch at Beaver Local, 11 a.m.

East Liverpool at Minerva, 11 a.m.

Tallmadge at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Division I sectional at Jackson Park (Louisville), 9 a.m.

Division II sectional at Jackson Park (Alliance, Marlington, West Branch, Southeast), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

West Branch, Woodridge at Boardman, 11:30 a.m.

Minerva at East Liverpool, noon

Smithville at Louisville, 11 a.m.

Southeast at Newton Falls, noon

MOUNT UNION

Football vs. Heidelberg, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s golf at OAC preview (River Greens)

Men’s soccer at Heidelberg, 1 p.m.

Women’s volleyball at Heidelberg, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer vs. Heidelberg, 7 p.m.