Area Sports Scoreboard for Monday, October 3
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL
DIVISION I
1. Cincinnati Moeller (17) 7-0 198
2. West Chester Lakota West (2) 7-0 172
3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-1 164
4. Centerville (1) 6-1 99
5. Springfield 5-1 79
6. Cleveland Heights (1) 7-0 74
7. Cincinnati Princeton 6-1 71
8. Dublin Jerome 6-1 65
9. Medina 6-1 62
10. Gahanna Lincoln 6-1 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Elder 45. Fairfield 20. Springboro 17.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 195
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) 7-0 167
3. Massillon Washington 6-1 131
4. Xenia (1) 7-0 107
5. Medina Highland 7-0 93
6. Avon 6-1 78
7. Hudson 7-0 77
8. Kings Mills Kings 6-1 75
9. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 6-1 60
10. Uniontown Lake 6-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 197
2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170
3. Canfield 5-1 119
4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 101
5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77
6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71
7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67
8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64
9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60
10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 7-0 199
2. Cincinnati Wyoming (5) 7-0 180
3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 7-0 157
4. Steubenville 7-0 112
5. Sandusky Perkins 6-1 92
6. Van Wert 6-1 84
7. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-0 77
8. West Branch 6-1 66
9. Columbus East 6-0 38
10. Chillicothe Unioto 6-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 22. Elyria Catholic 21. Girard 15. Springfield Shawnee 14.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180
2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165
3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143
4. Liberty Center 7-0 135
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81
7. Milton-Union 6-0 64
8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52
9. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 38
10. Springfield Northeastern 7-0 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.
DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (18) 7-0 198
2. Kirtland (2) 7-0 170
3. Carey 7-0 151
4. Mogadore 6-0 116
5. Ashland Crestview 7-0 107
6. Beverly Fort Frye 6-1 80
7. Versailles 5-2 77
8. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 62
9. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 6-0 56
10. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 12.
DIVISION VII
1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 6-1 166
2. Newark Catholic 4-1 123
3. New Bremen (6) 6-1 112
4. Antwerp (1) 7-0 106
5. McComb 6-1 85
6. Lowellville (1) 7-0 84
7. Ansonia (2) 6-1 75
8. Waynesfield-Goshen 7-0 74
9. Caldwell (1) 7-0 43
10. Springfield Catholic Central (1) 6-1 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Salineville Southern 36. Danville 29. Ft. Loramie 28. Defiance Ayersville 23. Mechanicsburg 18. Arlington 16.
BOYS GOLF
DIVISION I SECTIONAL
Windmill Lakes, par 72
Team scores (top 4 advance to district): 1. Hudson 305, 2. Nordonia 317, 3. Brecksville 321, 4. Stow 323, 5. Walsh Jesuit 328, 6. Aurora 328, 7. Twinsburg 332, 8. Solon 346, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 352, 10. Tallmadge 360, 11. Howland 373, 12. Kenston 385, 13. West Geauga 389, 14. Cuyahoga Falls 417, 15. Akron Firestone 427, 16. Alliance 511.
Medalist: Sam Fauver (Hudson) 68.
Individual qualifiers (top 4 not on a qualifying team): Max Devins (Aurora) 79, Ben Bronson (Howland) 80, Rob Prevette (Twinsburg) 80, Josh Weiner (Walsh Jesuit) 81.
Alliance: Jacob Smith 120, Ben Craig 127, Cade Blatt 127, Evan Winans 137.
DIVISION II DISTRICT
At Eagle Sticks, par 72
Team scores (1 team advances to state): 1. Carrollton 295, 2. St. Clairsville 328, 3. Indian Valley 338, 4. Maysville 341, 5. West Muskingum 344, 6. Sandy Valley 352, 7. Buckeye Local 368, 8. Union Local 386
Medalist/state qualifier: Connor Ritter (Sandy Valley) 70
Minerva: Case Waller 91.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERLOO 4, BROOKFIELD 1
Halftime: Waterloo 1-0.
STATE COACHES POLL
DIVISION I
1. Cle. St. Ignatius – 10-0 – 150
2. Hudson – 10-1-1 – 127
3. Centerville – 10-1-0 – 124
4. Mason – 7-2-2 – 117
5. New Albany – 7-1-1 – 112
6. Westlake – 11-0-1 – 92
7. Cin. St. Xavier – 6-1-4 – 85
8t. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne – 9-1-3 – 74
8t. Dublin Jerome – 7-1-3 – 74
10. Copley – 7-2-3 – 64
DIVISION II
1. Richfield Revere – 10-1-1 – 150
2. Bay Village Bay – 9-2-2 – 140
3t. Bexley – 9-1-1 – 119
3t. Cin. Summit Country Day – 7-2-1 – 119
5. Warren Howland – 10-1-1 – 110
6. Lima Shawnee – 9-1-1 – 99
7. CVCA – 8-0-0 – 90
8. Cin. Indian Hill – 9-2-1 – 70
9. Day. Carroll – 10-3-0 – 61
10. Lexington – 7-3-1 – 60
DIVISION III
1. Western Reserve Academy – 9-0-3 – 150
2. Youngs. Cardinal Mooney – 7-2-1 – 139
3. Xenia Legacy Christian – 13-0-0 – 130
4. Beachwood – 11-1-1 – 113
5t. Ottawa Hills – 7-4-1 – 109
5t. Worthington Christian – 7-3-2 – 109
7. Cols. Grandview Hts. - 7-4-0 – 86
8. Yellow Springs – 9-1-0 – 72
9. Ottoville – 11-0-1 – 66
10. Cin. Mariemont – 4-5-2 – 58
GIRLS SOCCER
WATERLOO 10, BROOKFIELD 0
Waterloo: Sydney Jackson 1 goal; Olivia Boyle 4 goals; Kaira English 2 goals; Ronnie England 1 goal, 1 assist; Kayla Turcsak 1 goal, 1 assist; Rose Couts 1 goal, 3 assists; Sydney Jackson 2 assists; Chloe Guth, 1 assists; Yarian 9 saves; Wood 6 saves. Halftime: Waterloo 5-0. Corner kicks: Waterloo 11-0. Records: Waterloo 12-0-1, 10-0-1 MVAC.
LOUISVILLE 3, ALLIANCE 0
Louisville: Sammi Beatty 1 goal, 1 assist; Alyssa Schillig 1 goal, 1 assist; Paige Folk 1 goal. Halftime: Louisville 2-0. Records: Louisville 9-5-0.
STATE COACHES POLL
DIVISION I
1. Milford – 12-0-0 – 150
2. Strongsville – 8-0-3 – 133
3. Perrysburg – 9-0-3 – 113
4. Springboro – 10-0-2 – 104
5. Medina – 9-1-2 – 103
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame – 6-1-2 – 98
7. Twinsburg – 10-0-2 – 97
8. Dublin Jerome – 8-1-1 – 80
9. Centerville – 9-0-3 – 78
10. Walsh Jesuit – 8-2-2 - 58
DIVISION II
1. Copley – 12-0-0 - 149
2. Waynesville – 12-0-0 – 135
3. Granville – 11-1-0 – 129
4. Bay Village Bay – 9-2-0 – 115
5. Cin. Summit Country Day – 9-2-0 – 109
6. Ontario – 10-1-0 – 103
7. Akron Hoban – 11-2-0 – 87
8. Bloom-Carroll – 12-0-0 – 77
9. Monroe – 10-1-0 – 72
10. West Branch – 10-0-1 – 51
DIVISION III
1. Cin. Country Day – 9-3-0 – 141
2. Akron Manchester – 13-1-0 – 132
3. Worthington Christian – 8-3-1 – 127
4. West Liberty-Salem – 10-0-0 – 117
5. Ottawa-Glandorf – 11-1-2 – 101
6. Poland – 8-2-0 – 85
7. Kirtland – 6-4-4 – 79
8. Doylestown Chippewa – 10-2-0 – 73
9. Kettering Alter – 4-4-3 – 64
10. Cin. Madeira – 5-4-2 - 48
VOLLEYBALL
MINERVA 25-14-25-25, MALVERN 22-25-14-15
Malvern: Audrey Sikorsky 9 kills; Maddie Powers 8 kills; Haley Wilkinson 8 kills; Olivia Brothers 9 assists; Abby Moody 9 assists; Zoe Sikorsky 23 digs. JV: Malvern 19-25, 25-14, 25-20. Records: Malvern 6-11.
ALLIANCE 22-21-25-25-15, FIELD 25-25-22-22-7
Alliance: Cameryn Mullaly 29 kills; Emma Reese 52 assists, 5 aces; X’nai Hatcher 47 digs. Records: Alliance 7-11.
GIRARD 25-25-25, WEST BRANCH 20-15-23
West Branch: Rush 7 points; Brunner 5 kills; Martig 10 assists.
LOUISVILLE 25-25-25, CANTON MCKINLEY 18-24-18
Louisville: Burick 31 assists; 10 kills; Sypolt 9 kills; Kardohely 15 digs. JV: Louisville 25-8, 25-11.
STATE COACHES POLL
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Ursuline
2. Magnificat
3. Cin. St. Ursula
4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
5. Olmsted Falls
6. Cin. Seton
7. Cle. St. Joseph
8. Olentangy Liberty
9. Tol. St. Ursula
10t. Mass. Jackson
10t. Cols. Watterston
11-20: 11. Lewis Ctr. Olentangy Orange, 12. Kings Mills Kings, 13. Sylvania Northview, 14. Amherst Steele, 15. Dublin Coffman, 16t. GlenOak, 16t. Medina, 17. Austintown Fitch, 18t. Milford, 18t. Centerville, 19t. Watkins Memorial, 19t. Chardon, 20. Hudson
DIVISION II
1. Cols. Hartley
2. Cin. Mercy McAuley
3. Hamilton Badin
4. Millbury Lake
5. Belmont Union
6. Marengo Highland
7. Gilmour Academy
8. Roger Bacon
9. Liberty-Benton
10. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
11-20: 11. Vermilion, 12. Cin. Hills Christian Academy, 13. Circleville, 14. New Richmond, 15t. Cin. Wyoming, 15t. Tippecanoe, 16. Parma Padua, 17. Cin. McNicholas, 18t. Bloom-Carroll, 18t. Girard, 19. Marlington, 20. Middletown Fenwick.
DIVISION III
1. Mentor Lake Cath.
2. Versailles
3. Huron
4. Coldwater
5. Frankfort Adena
6. St. Henry
7. Rockford Parkway
8. Byesville Meadowbrook
9. Columbiana Crestview
10. Cortland Lakeview
11-20: 11. Kirtland, 12. Independence, 13. Wheelersburg, 14. Ottawa-Glandorf, 15. Fairbanks, 16. Preble Shawnee 17. Cardington-Lincoln, 18. Albany Alexander, 19. Buckeye Trail, 20. South Webster.
DIVISION IV
1. New Bremen
2. Marion Local
3. Sycamore Mohawk
4. Tiffin Calvert
5. Russia
6. Newark Cath.
7. Seneca East
8. Fort Loramie
9. Berlin Hiland
10. Shenandoah
11-20: 11. Shekinah Christian, 12. Jackson Center, 13. Wellsville, 14. Leipsic, 15. Newton Local, 16. Monroeville, 17t. Fisher Catholic, 17t. Ashtabula St. John, 18. Hilltop, 19t. Caldwell, 19t. Ashland Crestview, 20. Portsmouth Notre Dame.
MOUNT UNION
FOOTBALL
AFCA COACHES POLL
1. North Central (Ill.) (38) - 4-0 - 1,165
2. Mount Union (6) - 4-0 - 1,103
3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 3-1 - 1,056
4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1) - 4-1 - 1,041
5. Linfield (Ore.) (1) - 3-0 - 955
6. Trinity (Texas) - 4-0 - 913
7. Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 - 863
8. St. John’s (Minn.) - 3-1 - 829
9. Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 5-0 – 734
10. Cortland (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 675
11. Wisconsin-La Crosse – 3-1 – 674
12. Ithaca (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 655
13. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 3-1 – 619
14. Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-1 – 562
15. Bethel (Minn.) - 3-1 – 463
16. Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 4-0 – 446
17. Wisconsin-River Falls – 3-1 – 435
18. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 5-0 – 337
19. Albion (Mich.) - 5-0 – 324
20. Wartburg (Iowa) - 5-0 – 298
21. Susqehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 268
22. Wheaton (Ill.) - 2-2 – 227
23. DePauw (Ind.) - 5-0 – 195
24. Central (Iowa) - 3-1 – 124
25. Lake Forest (Ill.) - 4-0 – 69
D3FOOTBALL.COM POLL
1. North Central (Ill.) (18) - 4-0 – 612
2. Mount Union (5) - 4-0 – 600
3. Wisconsin-Whitewater (1) - 3-1 – 571
4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (1) - 4-1 – 557
5. Trinity (Texas) - 4-0 – 483
6. St. John’s (Minn.) - 3-1 – 476
7. Linfield (Ore.) - 3-0 – 461
8. Johns Hopkins (Md.) - 5-0 – 435
9. Wisconsin-La Crosse – 3-1 – 403
10. Hardin-Simmons (Texas) - 3-1 – 382
11. Bethel (Minn.) - 3-1 – 365
12. Ithaca (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 349
13. Cortland (N.Y.) - 4-0 – 342
14. Wheaton (Ill.) - 2-2 – 287
15. Delaware Valley (Pa.) - 5-0 – 264
16. Wisconsin-Oshkosh – 3-1 – 259
17. Wisconsin-River Falls – 3-1 – 248
18. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) - 5-0 – 191
19. Randolph-Macon (Va.) - 4-0 – 187
20. Wartburg (Iowa) - 5-0 – 164
21. Susquehanna (Pa.) - 5-0 – 161
22. Albion (Mich.) - 5-0 – 104
23. Huntingdon (Ala.) - 4-1 – 50
24. Central (Iowa) - 3-1 – 44
25. DePauw (Ind.) - 5-0 – 29
SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
Sebring, Waterloo at MVAC meet (at McDonald), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Division I sectional at Tannenhauf G.C. (Louisville), 8:30 a.m.
Division II district at Windmill Lakes (West Branch team, Marlington team), 8 a.m.
Girls Golf
Division I sectional at The Elms C.C. (Alliance, Marlington, Louisville), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Marlington at Alliance (Len Dawson Field), 7 p.m.
Salem at West Branch, 6 p.m.
Minerva at Carrollton, 6 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Canton Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Warren JFK, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Division II sectional at Jackson Park (Alliance, Marlington, West Branch, Southeast), 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Marlington at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson-Milton at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.
Mogadore at Southeast, 6:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Lowellville, 7 p.m.
MOUNT UNION
Men’s golf at Virtues Golf Classic (Virtues G.C.)
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Soccer
Alliance at Marlington, 7 p.m.
West Branch at Salem (Sebo Stadium), 6 p.m.
Southeast at Warren JFK, 5:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Akron Elms at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:30 p.m.
MOUNT UNION
Women’s volleyball vs. Baldwin Wallace, 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer at Baldwin Wallace, 7 p.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Baldwin Wallace, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Golf
Division III district at Tannenhauf G.C. (Waterloo individuals), 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
East Palestine at Marlington, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Massillon, 6 p.m.
Akron Kenmore-Garfield at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Carrollton at Minerva, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Division I sectional at Jackson Park (Louisville), 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Southeast at Alliance, 6 p.m.
North Canton Hoover at Marlington, 6 p.m.
West Branch at Massillon, 6 p.m.
Sebring at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.
Minerva at Canton South, 6:30 p.m.
Canton Central Catholic at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Mogadore at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
West Branch at Alliance (Kehres Stadium), 7 p.m.
Marlington at Minerva, 7 p.m.
Mineral Ridge at Sebring, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Canton GlenOak, 7 p.m.
Warren JFK at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Mogadore at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Jackson-Milton at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
Alliance at Tuslaw Invitational, 9 a.m.
West Branch at Legends Meet (Trumbull Fairgrounds), 9 a.m.
Sebring, Waterloo at Jackson-Milton Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Minerva at River View, 11 a.m.
Canton South at St. Thomas Aquinas, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Marlington at Woodridge, 5 p.m.
West Branch at Beaver Local, 11 a.m.
East Liverpool at Minerva, 11 a.m.
Tallmadge at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Division I sectional at Jackson Park (Louisville), 9 a.m.
Division II sectional at Jackson Park (Alliance, Marlington, West Branch, Southeast), 9 a.m.
Volleyball
West Branch, Woodridge at Boardman, 11:30 a.m.
Minerva at East Liverpool, noon
Smithville at Louisville, 11 a.m.
Southeast at Newton Falls, noon
MOUNT UNION
Football vs. Heidelberg, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s golf at OAC preview (River Greens)
Men’s soccer at Heidelberg, 1 p.m.
Women’s volleyball at Heidelberg, 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer vs. Heidelberg, 7 p.m.
