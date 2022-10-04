ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, OH

Strasburg village voters to decide on additional police tax levy on Nov. 8

STRASBURG – Village voters will be asked to approve a 3.7-mill, five-year additional police tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The measure would generate about $246,147 per year if passed and cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $130 per year.

The money is used to purchase police cruisers, vehicle and computer maintenance, office and equipment supplies. No police wages are paid from the current levy. Police wages come from the village's general fund.

The village would no longer collect revenue from the current 1.5-mill levy first passed in 1994. Collection of a new levy would begin Jan. 1.

Where does Strasburg spent its police levy funds?

The 1.5–mill levy was renewed in 2019 and collected $47,854 that year. It brought $48,518 in 2020 and $49,667 in 2021.

According to Police Chief David Warrick, last year the department spent $10,606 for gas in the cruisers, $7,595 for internet service and technology, $2,826 for new protective gear and $13,617 for its vehicle payments.

The village currently maintains four police cruisers. It recently received a $63,000 quote to acquire a 2023 Ford SUV cruiser, installed with equipment, through state purchasing.

“We purchase a new police cruiser every so many years. We have a 2013 Dodge Charger police cruiser with over 100,000 miles that will be replaced,” Warrick said.

The police department, which operates around the clock, has Sgt. Brandon Warman, officers Connor Bailey, Kayla Willer and Nathan Wood. There are three part-time officers Housten Hale, Hunter Deurig, and Ozzie Chaney and Steve Bunch, auxiliary.

Earlier this year, village Council approved going up to six full-time police officers because Strasburg is growing and needs additional resources. The village has about 2,660 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census.

