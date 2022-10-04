ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DebX
3d ago

for all the DeSantis haters ....better tell everyone to get out of everywhere south NOW, lest ye be accused of not informing the public in a timely manner.

knee don't bend .
3d ago

I'm on my job site in north fort Myers and we are watching more birds flying north ,arrows pointing north this is the warning .we in for another ride

Bunny DuBose
3d ago

I’m so sick of all those people calling out Governor De Santis. He has done an amazing job these past couple of weeks keeping us Floridians informed and up to date with Ian. God bless him and his staff. Also God bless all those lineman who are work9mg non stop to get us all up and running again. In our neighborhood these men and woman worked 24/ 7 making sure all our towns electricity was back on. Thanks also to all emergency management personal, law enforcement, EMS and shout out to all the National Guardsmen handing out water, ice and MRE’s out in the heat. We here in Highlands County, Fl are so appreciative!

