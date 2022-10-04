ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stifel team wins Jim Fish Memorial

By Staff report
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

The annual Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce golf outing in memory of Jim Fish was held September 12 at Tannenhauf Golf Club. All proceeds went to the American Cancer Society. The winning team was Mike Bugara, Todd Miller, BJ Robb, and Mike Sherban, representing Stifel. They shot a 57. The second place team, representing the 415 Group, was Matt Campanale, Drew Bolog, Seth Marsh, and Evan Petty, shooting a 62. Proximity winners were Bill Lavery for closest to the pin, Eric Francis for longest putt, and Jackie Capuano for longest drive. Sponsors for the event were: 415 Group; A-Town Burgers & Brews; Kugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty; Taylor KIA of Alliance; University of Mount Union; Cassaday, Turkle, Christian Funeral Home; Copeland Oaks Retirement Center; and Lavery Automotive.

Tannenhauf

League champions at Tannenhauf Golf Club were Lou Albert and Rick Fluharty in the Robertson Heating Supply League, and Shawn Dillon and Mike Dillon in the LPH/H&H League.

Dave Fischer of Louisville made a hole-in-one recently. He used a 7-iron on the 155-yard No. 4 hole. The shot was witnessed by Pat Riley, Brian Gissiner and Jeff Gissiner. This was Fischer's first ace.

Westville

Mike Freshly of Alliance recently scored a hole-in-one at Westville Lake Country Club. Freshly aced the 110-yard No. 3 hole using a pitching wedge. It was his first career hole-in-one. He shot a 41 for the round.

In the Monday Morning Tired Men's League Jim Wallace and Bob Held were champions, while Ken Sanor and Roger Ruzek Jr. were the runners-up.

In the Thursday Morning Scramble League, Jim McCall and Tim Owens were the champions, while Rick Caufield and Randy Berger were the runners-up.

In the Fergie Memorial dedicated to Dave Blasiman, the team of Dave Penturf, Eric Glista, Nate Glista, Blake Glista and Bill Wilson won with a score of 19-under par 53.

