Tracking freezing temperatures for Friday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A notably cooler start to Friday will be followed by a significantly cooler afternoon. Daytime highs will only reach the mid 50s thanks to breezy northerly winds. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected across the area this morning, followed by a mostly sunny trend for the afternoon. The Football Friday forecast looks chilly! You’ll want the extra layers and maybe even the blankets, as temperatures will fall from the low 50s to the low 40s during the duration of tonight’s contests.
Glen Avenue upgrades among road projects planned with latest Rebuild Illinois funding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois’ transportation secretary says he knows Glen Avenue needs a lot of work. Omer Osman is a long-time Peoria resident who earned a master’s degree at Bradley University. Thursday, Osman announced the Greater Peoria Region is getting several million dollars for road improvements...
Midwest Food bank locations continue relief efforts in Florida
(25 News Now) - More semi-loads of relief are slated to head to Florida as the Midwest Food Bank continues relief efforts. The group’s Morton location has sent two semi-loads of 2,800 family food boxes with two more set to leave later this week and two more scheduled for next week, according to a release.
Decision 2022: The candidates for Illinois’ 46th District Senate seat
(25 News Now) - The general election is just over a month away for Illinois, Now, the candidates on the ballot are speaking out. This week, we heard from the two candidates for the 46th District Senate seat: incumbent Democrat Dave Koehler and newcomer Republican Desi Anderson. You can listen to each of their interviews by clicking on the links below, as well as read more about them from the information provided from their official campaign websites:
IDPH encourages COVID-19 boosters, flu shots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to protect themselves from COVID-19 and the flu. IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra received his COVID-19 bivalent booster and a flu shot during a vaccination clinic in the Metro East Friday. “With fall underway, it’s vitally important for...
Illinois Republicans claim SAFE-T Act will cause property tax hikes
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans warned Wednesday that the SAFE-T Act could lead to property tax hikes in communities across the state. The representatives said they strongly oppose unfunded mandates on law enforcement and local governments. Republicans also noted that Illinois already has the second-highest property taxes in the nation.
