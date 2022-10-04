ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Most Sustainable Crypto Tokens for 2022

IMPT (IMPT) — The Most Sustainable Crypto Token of 2022. Earthling (ETLG) — Green Token that Simplifies Climate Action. Chia (XCH) — Secure, Compliant, and Sustainable Crypto Token. KlimaDao (KLIMA) — Pioneering Green Token that Defies Climate Change. Tamadoge (TAMA) — Sustainable Crypto Token with High...
Will FTX Grab The Opportunity To Buy Celsius Assets As Final Bid Date Nears

Due to the long bearish reign, the crypto industry recorded several bankruptcy calamities in some crypto firms, Celsius happened to be one of the failing firms battling bankruptcy hearings. But it seems the Celsius Network would pack up for good this time. It has set dates for Auctioning its assets.
5 Best Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2022

Presales are often the best time to get involved in potentially exciting cryptocurrency projects. Private and public presales provide the opportunity to invest in a project at what could possibly be the lowest price before it hits centralized and decentralized exchanges. Typically, a project would use the presale as seed...
How Visa And FTX Will Partner To Offer Debit Cards Across 40 Countries

Per a report from CNBC, crypto exchange FTX will expand its cooperation with payment giant Visa. The partners will take their crypto debit cards from the United States to over 40 countries and millions of users and merchants worldwide. This new cooperation will be focused on providing payment alternatives to...
Best 2023 Crypto? The Hideaways Confirms Increased Bonus and Price Rise! Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Polkadot Be the Best 2023 Crypto Investment?

As the weekend closes, SHIB and Dot prices decline, breaking below major support levels and heading for a bearish start this week. The Hideaways (HDWY) team has delivered 450% gains already and, as demand keeps growing, investors can expect the price to triple from its current $0.045. The price is already rising to $0.06 based on huge demand so we’re recommending investors get in now before they miss out!
GasBlock (GSBL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GasBlock (GSBL) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSBL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, GasBlock (GSBL) is here...
Data Shows High Profit Taking In These Cryptocurrencies

Gains had piled up across various cryptocurrencies during the bull market. It was during this time that digital assets across the space had rallied to new all-time highs, painting the charts a pretty shade of green. However, with the advent of the bear market, cryptocurrencies began to lose their value, but there have been various recoveries here and there. Data shows that 3 assets have seen massive profit-taking during such recoveries.
Bitget shares latest insight in social trading at Token 2049 Singapore

Seychelles, October 06 2022 – Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget participated in Token 2049 Singapore, the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week in Singapore. As one of the largest crypto conferences around the world, Token 2049 invited top speakers across Asia and the world, to share their innovative and keen insights on the crypto world. Among this, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, talked about her observations and views on Social Trading and “Women in Crypto”.
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustment Forecast Puts Miners At A Disadvantage

The bitcoin mining difficulty had dropped over the month of September, which led to a large increase in the bitcoin hashrate. It had hit a new all-time high and saw a high block production per hour. Now, miners are beginning to bring their new, more efficient mining machines only. This has led to forecasts that the mining difficulty is about to see a massive adjustment in the coming week.
Coinerr (ERR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 27, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Coinerr (ERR) on September 27, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ERR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing an application called TRANZACTO for e-banking, Coinerr (ERR) makes...
Will Moshnake Experience A Boom in the Crypto Market like Ethereum And Dogecoin Did?

Participating in the cryptocurrency market now is quite thrilling. There are currently many alternative cryptocurrencies available, beginning with Cardano (ADA) and continuing down the list to Litecoin (LTC). Some, like Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin, are more widely accepted and adopted than others. However, Moshnake (MSH) is one cryptocurrency that is...
By The Numbers: Crypto Winter Mergers And Acquisitions

Crypto mergers and acquisitions are up significantly in the last 2 years, and the exchanges have been leading the charge in this regard. These crypto exchanges have taken to buying out the competition in a bid to not only expand their operations but to stay one step ahead of their competitors. This has led to a buying spree in the market that has not slowed despite the bear market.
Public Capacity Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Rises Over 5,000 BTC

BTC added the layer-2 protocol to mitigate the scaling challenges, Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN). The BLN was created to offer better scalability, make transactions cheaper, and increase the transaction speed on Bitcoin Network. Scalability has been a deterrent factor to the mass adoption of many cryptocurrencies. For example, High transaction...
IRE Token (IRE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed IRE Token (IRE) on September 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IRE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Spreading the joy of sharing for the world, IRE...
Beginner-Friendly Cryptos: Oryen Network (ORY), Cardano (ADA), Cronos (CRO) And Ethereum (ETH)

Entering the cryptocurrency market is certainly an overwhelming endeavor, yet there are some astonishing gains to be made if you are ready to wade through the options. Fortunately, our analysts have hand-picked some promising options to support even the freshest investor in starting their portfolios. Allow us to introduce ORY of the Oryen Network, ADA token of Cardano, and ETH of Ethereum.
Oryen Network (ORY) Looks A Lot Like Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), And PancakeSwap (CAKE) In The Early Days

The Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi) project getting much attention from the crypto community. The project is similar to Aave (AAVE), Binance Coin (BNB), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) in many ways, and it has the potential to become a significant player in the DeFi space. Here’s why the Oryen Network is worth keeping an eye on.
