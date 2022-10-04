The prep for uni feels like forever and once you’ve settled in the expectations of the first year become reality, so when you’ve finally gotten used to the freedom and independence (and absolutely rinsed all of the Freshers’ Week events) the shock can set in. There is always a few of common misconceptions and unexpected truths when you first arrive, so here is some friendly and real advice that hopefully means you get the best out of your uni experience.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO