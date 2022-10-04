Read full article on original website
I’m furious after my daughter was sent home in the first ten minutes of school over a skirt she had worn all last term
A MUM has slammed her daughter's school after they sent her home saying her skirt was too short - despite her wearing it all last term. Nicola Parkinson, 34, claims Mia was shipped out of Handsworth Grange Community Sports College just ten minutes into the new term. The mum-of-four says...
Exeter University failed to make student who died feel wanted, says mother
Harry Armstrong Evans, who is thought to have killed himself, told tutor about mental health concerns, inquest hears
The Tab
Freshers: Here’s which Liverpool University halls you REALLY belong in
So Freshers’ Week has been and gone and you’ve finally started to feel at home in your new city. All of the awkward flat introductions are behind you and you’re ready to become a fully-fledged student and embrace the new ‘you’. Have you suddenly started unironically saying ‘rah’ and purchased a North Face puffer jacket or are you strictly consuming Pot Noodles and Tesco’s own vodka?
The Tab
Expectations vs reality: The truth about your first year of Lincoln uni
The prep for uni feels like forever and once you’ve settled in the expectations of the first year become reality, so when you’ve finally gotten used to the freedom and independence (and absolutely rinsed all of the Freshers’ Week events) the shock can set in. There is always a few of common misconceptions and unexpected truths when you first arrive, so here is some friendly and real advice that hopefully means you get the best out of your uni experience.
The Tab
27 of Lancaster’s ultimate bucket list items
Since it’s nearly the end of Freshers’ Week, all of Lancaster’s newest students will have spent a week acquainting themselves with the hottest spots in town for drinks, the cheapest place to get caffeine, and the best brunch spots to curb that hangover. But the true test of navigating campus will come next week, when second and third years will inevitably get a barrage of questions asking where Bowland Main Lecture Theatre actually is.
The Tab
Eight ways to channel your inner child as a Notts student
Coming to university does not have to signify some sort of coming-of-age, right of passage to maturity. Since uni slapped me straight in the face, I’ve done numerous things that I still cannot confess to my grandma, but we all have to let loose somehow. This is why channeling your inner child is not merely a surefire way to suppress the stress of essays, exams and existential crises, but a way of life that leads to successful graduation and, dare I say, enlightenment.
The Tab
Come and write for The Tab Durham
It’s a new year and Durham is alive again with students and the possibilities for this year are endless. No doubt you’ve spoken to every sport and society the Freshers’ Fair had to offer; filled your five new tote bags with utter crap that will sit at the bottom of your drawer until you graduate, reminiscing in the faded glory of Freshers’; and chatted to the CU just for the free hot chocolate and toastie.
The Tab
Freshers’ five days and assorted fun for Cambridge freshers
From frantically googling “matriculate” to the adrenaline rush of sprinting away from drinking societies, you won’t be having an average freshers’. We compared experiences with students from other universities, and here are the weirdest things you should know about Cambridge freshers’ week:. On the fifth...
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe student, 18, dies after drinking cocktail on holiday in Spain
A Buckinghamshire student due to study at one of the UK's top universities died after drinking a cocktail while on holiday, a coroner has declared. Shiv Mistry, 18, was celebrating the end of his A-Level exams in Spain when he tragically died after taking a sip of a piña colada.
BBC
Why Swindon's Great Western Hospital A&E 'has no space'
As hospitals across the West face long delays in A&E, Swindon's Great Western is trying a new way to ease the strain. Salisbury District Hospital was the latest this week to warn they are struggling to free up any space for new patients, as NHS bosses across Wiltshire, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Bristol meet to plan for winter.
BBC
Second case of bird flu found near Attleborough, Norfolk
A further case of bird flu has been found in Norfolk. The second case near Attleborough comes after the county, along with Suffolk and parts of Essex, were made subject to avian flu restrictions on Tuesday. An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been put in place by the Department...
BBC
Folkestone: Pelham House care home staff not wearing masks after Covid deaths
A Kent care home has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures following an inspection. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found standards at Pelham House in Folkestone were "well below" what was expected. They found staff did not always wear masks at the home, where 10 out of 22...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
The Tab
Meet Ozzie, Newcastle University’s official wellbeing cat
Maybe it’s just a lingering adjustment period following the disruption from covid the past two years, but last year’s exam season was rough. And now winter is rolling in and the buzz of summer curled up and died a long time ago. The dread of first semester exam season is near, looming in the air like an unwelcome fart. Last term, some students dealt with stress in strange ways and we heard some questionable things (see Overheard on campus: Exam edition). Sometimes, stress can only be alleviated with a cuddle from that furry friend you left at home at the start of semester. Cue Ozzie.
The Tab
Cardiff University senior staff have claimed over £43,000 in expenses since 2020
If you are studying a three year course, by the time you graduate, minimum, you will have paid £27,000 to Cardiff University. By the amount of strikes that have happened, we know that our money isn’t primarily going towards the lecturers that teach and mark our work, its seems fitting to report on where our funds are going.
BBC
Staffordshire council bans lollipop lady's bodycam
Parents in Cannock have urged a council to reinstate a body-worn camera for school crossing patrol staff. The £150 camera was funded by families concerned about dangerous traffic around St Luke's Primary on New Penkridge Road. However, Staffordshire County Council said its use breached strict rules around the wearing...
