Mansfield, OH

Briefs: New detours for Shelby streetscape project

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

ODOT announces Main Street closure in Shelby

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Ohio 39/96 (Main Street) in Shelby closed Monday for sidewalk and crosswalk installation, intersection improvements, various streetscape items and drainage improvements. Local access to businesses and the Blackfork Commons Park will be maintained.

Main Street (Ohio 39/96) east will be detoured to Gamble Street (Ohio 61) south, to Mickey Road east, to Mansfield Avenue (Ohio 39). The Ohio 96 detour route will continue north on Mansfield Avenue to Main Street.

Main Street west will be detoured to Mansfield Avenue south, to Mickey Road west, to Gamble Street north, to Main Street. The Main Street detour will be detoured from Mansfield Avenue to Mickey Road west and follow the Ohio 96 detour described above.

High School Avenue will be closed at Tucker Avenue and be detoured eastbound on Tucker Avenue to Mansfield Avenue northbound and end at Main Street. High School Avenue will be detoured westbound on Tucker Avenue to Gamble Street northbound and end at Main Street.

Friends of the Library book sale this weekend

The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Memberships can be purchased on Thursday at the sale.

This sale is sponsored by The Friends of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library. Materials (adult, teen and juvenile items) are library discards and donations offered for sale at discount pricing. The collection has been fully stocked for this sale with more than 4,000 “new to the store" items.

For information, contact the Bookshop at 419-526-4352. Evergreen Bookshop is at 37 N. Walnut St., at the corner of West Third next to the main library.

Upcoming meetings

● Richland County Board of Elections, 3 p.m. Tuesday, lower level classroom, Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Claims Committee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Finance Committee, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Caucus/Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Shelby City Council Safety Committee, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● GOAL Digital Academy Board of Directors, 8 a.m. Thursday, Mansfield Board Room, 890 W. Fourth St., Mansfield

IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
Galion Inquirer

GALION POLICE REPORTS

A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Street. A female was cited for speeding on North Market Street. There was a male arrested on a warrant on Cherry Street. A female reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle at Cobey Park. A report of fraud was...
GALION, OH
kisswtlz.com

Crash Victim from Ohio Identified

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
WOOSTER, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lights Out…Over 150 jobs gone as GE closes

BUCYRUS—The closing of the Bucyrus General Electric Plant became official when they dimmed their lights permanently on September 30th. The plant, which has been in operation for more than 80 years, leaves a glaring hole in the lives of its employees and the city of Bucyrus. In August, Mayor...
BUCYRUS, OH
Beacon

Marblehead Peninsula spotlights 26th Lighthouse Festival on Saturday

The 26th Annual Lakeside-Marblehead Lighthouse Festival takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free, peninsula-wide event includes fun for the whole family, including tours of the 200-year-old Marblehead Lighthouse and the Wolcott Keeper’s House. Marblehead Lighthouse Tours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Marblehead Lighthouse State...
LAKESIDE MARBLEHEAD, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

