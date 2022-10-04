Briefs: New detours for Shelby streetscape project

ODOT announces Main Street closure in Shelby

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Ohio 39/96 (Main Street) in Shelby closed Monday for sidewalk and crosswalk installation, intersection improvements, various streetscape items and drainage improvements. Local access to businesses and the Blackfork Commons Park will be maintained.

Main Street (Ohio 39/96) east will be detoured to Gamble Street (Ohio 61) south, to Mickey Road east, to Mansfield Avenue (Ohio 39). The Ohio 96 detour route will continue north on Mansfield Avenue to Main Street.

Main Street west will be detoured to Mansfield Avenue south, to Mickey Road west, to Gamble Street north, to Main Street. The Main Street detour will be detoured from Mansfield Avenue to Mickey Road west and follow the Ohio 96 detour described above.

High School Avenue will be closed at Tucker Avenue and be detoured eastbound on Tucker Avenue to Mansfield Avenue northbound and end at Main Street. High School Avenue will be detoured westbound on Tucker Avenue to Gamble Street northbound and end at Main Street.

Friends of the Library book sale this weekend

The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Memberships can be purchased on Thursday at the sale.

This sale is sponsored by The Friends of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library. Materials (adult, teen and juvenile items) are library discards and donations offered for sale at discount pricing. The collection has been fully stocked for this sale with more than 4,000 “new to the store" items.

For information, contact the Bookshop at 419-526-4352. Evergreen Bookshop is at 37 N. Walnut St., at the corner of West Third next to the main library.

Upcoming meetings

● Richland County Board of Elections, 3 p.m. Tuesday, lower level classroom, Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Claims Committee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Finance Committee, 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Mansfield City Council Caucus/Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Municipal Building, 30 N. Diamond St., Mansfield

● Shelby City Council Safety Committee, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby

● GOAL Digital Academy Board of Directors, 8 a.m. Thursday, Mansfield Board Room, 890 W. Fourth St., Mansfield