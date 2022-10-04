ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
NJ.com

Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency

Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Buck Showalter
NJ.com

Mets outfielder gets tentative return date from injured list

When can Mets fans expect to see Starling Marte again?. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Marte’s expected return is “possibly October.” He also reports that the outfielder took fly balls Wednesday but did not attempt any throws. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marte...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say

And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves 1#The New York Mets#The National League East#The Washington Nationals#The Miami Marlins#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NJ.com

Mets’ top prospect drills home run for 1st MLB hit

Francisco Alvarez recorded his first major league hit with style. The New York Mets catching prospect did it by blasting a 439-foot home run over the left-center fence. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman tweeted:. Francisco Alvarez’s first big-league hit is...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
126K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy