There’s something about a puppet show that makes you feel like a child again in the best way possible. You are right there with them, and your experience and joy are important to the show’s success. Witch Wartsmith’s Halloween Spooktacular, currently playing at The Puppet Co. in Glen Echo, Maryland, in its second annual rendition, is a wonderful example of this. Puppet Co.’s number one rule is “Have fun!” and there are many reasons why one would have fun watching this production. With puppets and set designed by Liz Dapo, a script by Dapo and Kirk Bixby, and direction also by Bixby, the show is perfectly aimed at young audiences and adults interested in puppetry alike.

GLEN ECHO, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO