wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?
Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
ComicBook
The Mean One: Horror Parody of the Grinch Debuting in December
The joyful nature of winter holidays means that audiences get quite the contradiction when a horror film takes place during those festivities, though the upcoming film The Mean One from XYZ Films looks to be diving even further into that juxtaposition, as it's inspired by Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Despite not directly name-checking that narrative, its title comes from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," popularized in the 1966 animated special. To make for an even more special experience, the film will be made available for free on December 15th.
dctheaterarts.org
Puppet Co.’s ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ is spooky-but-not-too-scary family fun
There’s something about a puppet show that makes you feel like a child again in the best way possible. You are right there with them, and your experience and joy are important to the show’s success. Witch Wartsmith’s Halloween Spooktacular, currently playing at The Puppet Co. in Glen Echo, Maryland, in its second annual rendition, is a wonderful example of this. Puppet Co.’s number one rule is “Have fun!” and there are many reasons why one would have fun watching this production. With puppets and set designed by Liz Dapo, a script by Dapo and Kirk Bixby, and direction also by Bixby, the show is perfectly aimed at young audiences and adults interested in puppetry alike.
lootpress.com
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation fans listen up
Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announces the launch of a new collaboration inspired by the beloved film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “We were beyond excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring this collection...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
