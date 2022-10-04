ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

How to record your screen on Android for free

Whether you’re a content creator looking to record gameplay from an app, or you just want to show something funny to a friend, being able to record your phone’s screen is an incredibly helpful tool on both Android and iOS. If you own a smartphone running Android, you...
TechRadar

How the Sony A95K OLED TV's settings can get you the best pictures on the planet

In our Sony A95K review, we said that this Quantum Dot OLED TV delivers arguably the best picture quality we’ve ever seen from a consumer TV. And mercifully, it's not that hard to enjoy this quality either – unlike some of the best TVs, it's quite forgiving when it comes to how it looks under different picture and sound settings.
TechRadar

LG S95QR review

The LG S95QR rights a few past wrongs, introduces some genuinely useful innovation in the shape of a new up-firing center speaker, and best of all delivers a fantastically dynamic and immersive experience that’s almost as at home with music as it is with full-blooded movie mixes. LG S95QR:...
TechRadar

‘Go small or go home’: HTC teases a new Vive VR headset

It’s been a busy 12 months for HTC, and it looks like the VR headset manufacturer has one last trick up its sleeve before the year is out. Having already announced the HTC Vive Flow and Vive wrist tracker in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively, HTC has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to tease the release of another small-form VR headset.
TechRadar

The Apple Lightning plug was great before I hated it

Friends, Androids, iPhone-owners, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Lightning, not to praise it. The evil that micro-USB did to phones lives after it; the good is oft interred with swollen batteries. So let it be with Lightning. Lightning has become a villain of the phone world....
TechRadar

Google's foldable Pixel 7 alternative could be just a few months away

Google’s just had a busy day, fully unveiling the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch, but the company might have more to come soon, with the Pixel Fold potentially being its next smartphone launch. This would be the company’s first foldable phone, and according to...
TechRadar

Logitech Lift Mouse review

The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
TechRadar

Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: which mouse is best?

An excellent mouse can truly enhance your productivity levels and overall office performance while protecting your hands and wrists from long-term injury. The right one has a mix of solid ergonomics and features that come together to improve your experience and ensure the health of your hand and wrist. Gamers...
TechRadar

Acer’s new flagship laptop could be best MacBook Pro alternative yet

Acer has unveiled its latest flagship laptop, the Swift Edge which competes with the LG Gram 16 in a niche category best defined as ultrabook with large display. The SFA16-41, as it is otherwise known, is only 13mm thin, packs a 16-inch display and a weight of 1.17Kg, about 30g lighter compared to its LG rival; that’s thanks to its magnesium-alloy chassis.
TechRadar

Intel doubles down on graphics cards with next-gen Arc GPUs already in the works

Intel’s new Arc desktop graphics cards, the A770 and A750, are now tantalizingly close to their October 12 release date (a day they share with Nvidia’s RTX 4090 launch). Also taking place that day is Microsoft’s Surface showcase and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Don’t even talk to me about the looming specter of Black Friday.
TechRadar

What is cloud storage? A comprehensive evaluation of data-as-a-service

Cloud storage has been around for decades and there’s still a lot of confusion as to what it is. Cloud storage (opens in new tab) remains one of the more confusing tech terms around; nearly a quarter million queries on “what is cloud storage” were carried out globally over the past 12 months according to Google, a 21% rise over the same period the year before.
