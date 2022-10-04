ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Marcus Mumford Perform Bluesy Single ‘Grace’ on ‘Corden’

By Emily Zemler
 3 days ago

Marcus Mumford stopped by The Late Late Show to perform an emotionally-wrought version of his recent song “Grace.” Appearing with a live band, Mumford gave the song a bluesy vibe.

The musician also sat down with host James Corden to discuss his music and his Oscar tattoo.

“Grace” comes off Mumford’s debut solo LP, (Self-titled) , which arrived Sept. 16. The album, produced by Blake Mills, features collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin. It also features single “Cannibal,” which got a visual helmed by first-time music video director, Steven Spielberg .

Mumford has spoken bluntly about the deeply personal album, which was informed by the musician’s experience with sexual abuse as a child. Speaking to GQ , Mumford said that “Cannibal” was written while Mumford confronted what had happened to him starting at the age of six.

“Like lots of people—and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people—I was sexually abused as a child,” Mumford told GQ . “Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Mumford recently kicked off a North American headlining tour in support of the album. The trek continues through much of the fall, wrapping Nov. 10 at Massey Hall in Toronto. Mumford will receive support from singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder between Sept. 19 and Oct. 14, while the A’s — a new band featuring Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig — will provide support from Oct. 17 – Nov. 10 (except on Oct. 30). The musician will also appear at Austin City Limits in October.

Joyce Wrice’s Uptempo Reinvention: ‘I Like Making Music People Can Dance To’

When Joyce Wrice reflects on the year-plus since her debut album, Overgrown, established her as a major new voice in R&B, she’s almost lost for words. “Oh my goodness,” says the Southern California singer, 30.  “Dropping that changed my life.”  It’s New York Fashion Week, and Wrice — who will walk in her first show for TOMBOGO days after we speak — is sporting hot-pink boots, a white halter top, and jeans with pink stripes coming down the left side. The right side, meanwhile, is cut off, serving a half-jeans, half-jean-shorts look only a few can pull off. “Seriously, it’s...
‘Imagine Being So Stupid You Write a Check for an Abortion’: Late-Night Hosts Take Aim at Herschel Walker

Following news that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a woman’s abortion, late-night TV hosts have placed the politician in their crosshairs. On The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert called the situation a “disaster,” noting, “So Walker went on the Fox News last night and was asked about this evidence by the most effective form of birth control known to man, Sean Hannity.” He added, “If there’s one thing Hershel Walker knows, it’s lying, because he has done a ton of it.” Also on The Late Show, Colbert debuted a sketch called “Hallmark Introduces: The Herschel Walker...
The Fashion World Turns on Kanye West

Kanye West is facing the repercussions of (and harsh critiques for) his most recent attention-seeking antics in fashion. After having models strut with “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his YZY show in Paris Monday, leaders in the fashion world heavily criticized and slammed the provocateur for his ill-executed attempt at sending a message about race. West, for his part, has doubled down on his Candace Owens-endorsed “fashion statement” and weaponized his social media to 1) say that “Black Lives Matter was a scam,” 2) attack Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who described his White Lives Matter show as an “incredibly irresponsible...
Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
Suspect Detained in Double Murder of Teens Lyric Woods and Devin Clark

After weeks of unease, a suspect has been detained in the double homicide of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were found murdered last month in North Carolina. The unnamed suspect is a juvenile, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, so their identity will not yet be released to the public. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement: “We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss. Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process...
Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Says She Also Had His Child

Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed reproductive rights throughout his senatorial campaign in Georgia, denied he had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and also denied he knew who she was. Thing is, she apparently shares a child with him, according to The Daily Beast who first broke the story on Monday about the abortion payment claim. On Wednesday, the outlet said they had agreed to not share certain details about the woman’s identity to protect her privacy and over safety concerns. Then, Walker told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade he had “no clue about” her identity and denied the accusation...
Updated Daily: The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Tech, Home and Amazon Devices

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is back this October, but there are already a bunch of deals live right leading up to it. Below, we’ve highlighted the best Early Access Prime Day deals, from heavily discounted tech to marked-down kitchen appliances. Related: When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022? Date, Time, Top Discounts, Deals Do You Need to be an Amazon Prime Member to Shop These Early Deals? While you do need an Amazon Prime account to shop the 48-hour main event in October some of the early deals leading up to Prime Day are actually available to non-Prime subscribers too. We’ll also be...
Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives

Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
