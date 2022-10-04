ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide

By Molly Schramm, Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0iLBmH4A00

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Fairfield hotel, investigators said in a press release.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the body of Kaaree Hipsher-Burton in the second-floor hallway.

The Butler County Coroner's Office has ruled Hipsher-Burton's death a homicide. The ruling comes after police initially did not call the death a homicide, despite clarifying that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified by police.

Fairfield police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this investigation please call 513-829-8201.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
Teens involved in gun violence at 'level never before seen', Hamilton County prosecutor says
14-year-old charged with OTR murder: Judge denies request for supervised release
Teen arrested in crash that killed UC student had cut off ankle monitor

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairfield, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#The Holiday Inn Express#Otr#Uc#The Latest Headlines#Wcpo 9 News
Fox 19

Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Springfield Man Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Springfield Township man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Springfield Township police in a release say they had gone to 38-year-old Jerry McCracken’s home on East Waterloo Road near Springfield Lake on a zoning issue when they were shot at.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Trotwood police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a 61-year-old man was found dead Thursday. Police found the man near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue around 3:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department. The man, later identified as John Mullins, was...
TROTWOOD, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy