18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Fairfield hotel, investigators said in a press release.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the body of Kaaree Hipsher-Burton in the second-floor hallway.

The Butler County Coroner's Office has ruled Hipsher-Burton's death a homicide. The ruling comes after police initially did not call the death a homicide, despite clarifying that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified by police.

Fairfield police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this investigation please call 513-829-8201.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

