Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Man killed in parking lot of Dave's Markets in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman arrested for drunk driving after barreling along on wrong side of street: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: North Taylor Road. At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 4, an officer monitoring traffic spotted a car, according to radar, traveling 61 miles per hour in a 35-MPH zone. As the car, traveling northbound on North Taylor Road got closer, the officer saw that it was being driven in the southbound lane. The officer turned on his car’s overhead lights and sounded its siren, but the car continued past his while going about 60 miles per hour.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

UPDATE: Accidents cleared on Dead Man's Curve, I-71

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three crashes affected the morning commute Friday. Along Interstate 71 North, near the Bagley Road entrance, the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. That crash is no longer slowing traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A look at the accident 71N at Bagley Ent. pic.twitter.com/NDAt0pRLzw — Patty […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire. The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue. According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

I-90 reopened following overnight multi-car crash, closure near Bratenahl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency personnel investigated an overnight crash on I-90 in the Bratenahl area. The multi-car crash was first reported in the eastbound lanes near Lakeshore Boulevard before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the eastbound direction was initially closed, but lanes reopened again...
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect breaks into Kamm's Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District...
CLEVELAND, OH

