Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
Woman arrested for drunk driving after barreling along on wrong side of street: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: North Taylor Road. At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 4, an officer monitoring traffic spotted a car, according to radar, traveling 61 miles per hour in a 35-MPH zone. As the car, traveling northbound on North Taylor Road got closer, the officer saw that it was being driven in the southbound lane. The officer turned on his car’s overhead lights and sounded its siren, but the car continued past his while going about 60 miles per hour.
35-year-old man fatally shot outside of Dave's Supermarket in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officers responded to the parking lot of Dave's Supermarket at 1929 E. 61 Street at 9:17...
UPDATE: Accidents cleared on Dead Man’s Curve, I-71
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three crashes affected the morning commute Friday. Along Interstate 71 North, near the Bagley Road entrance, the left two lanes were blocked due to a crash. That crash is no longer slowing traffic, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. A look at the accident 71N at Bagley Ent. pic.twitter.com/NDAt0pRLzw — Patty […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes in Cleveland home, police search for driver
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family woke up to a huge mess. A car drove through their home, their porch and ended up in the front yard. “A little startled, just a little startled. I don’t think this was intentional but something that needs to be fixed and repaired” said Steve Malcom, the homeowner.
cleveland19.com
Cause of death, name released of 12-year-old killed in crash during Akron funeral procession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office released more details in the death of a boy who was in a car when it crashed at around the same time shots were fired during a funeral procession in Akron. After conducting the autopsy on Friday morning, an...
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Akron firefighter hurt while battling vacant house fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Fire Department said a firefighter was hurt early Friday morning while battling a vacant house fire. The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. on Bellows Street near Cole Avenue. According to the fire department, the house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have confirmed that a crash occurred Thursday on South Arlington Street at 6th Avenue Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession. APD said that a 12-year-old and 6-year-old were involved in the crash, one being ejected and one partially ejected. Both children were taken to...
cleveland19.com
Driver wanted by authorities for crashing into Cleveland house, causing porch collapse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said overnight that a driver crashed a vehicle, believed to be a white box truck, into a home on the city of Cleveland’s West side. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at a home near the intersection of West 100th Street and Fidelity Avenue.
cleveland19.com
I-90 reopened following overnight multi-car crash, closure near Bratenahl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency personnel investigated an overnight crash on I-90 in the Bratenahl area. The multi-car crash was first reported in the eastbound lanes near Lakeshore Boulevard before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the eastbound direction was initially closed, but lanes reopened again...
wwnytv.com
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was severely burned as he tried to shield his 4-year-old brother from flames when their mother’s car caught fire in a parking lot. Lesha Newson left her two sons in the car when she went into a store to pick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Man shot dead outside Dave’s Market
Police are searching for a 35-year-old man believed to have fatally shot a 30-year-old man in the parking lot of Dave's Market & Eatery.
Suspected candy thief sought after dollar store break-in
Police are looking for a man who broke into a dollar store and filled a bag with candy and other items.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowner catches duo try to break into house, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo accused of trying to break into a house on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The attempted break-in happened in the 3200 block of West 44th Street on Sept. 29, according to...
Car crashes through home and into tree
A house in Garfield Heights had its attached garage nearly ripped off the home after a car barreled through it early Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Garfield Heights man last seen in North Randall on Oct. 4
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Martell ‘Telle’ Goods. Police said he left his workplace in North Randall at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and has not been seen or heard from since. Goods was described by police as...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of breaking into the Kamm’s Corner Dollar Tree is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the suspect entered the store at 17442 Lorain Ave. around noon on Sept. 14. He made his way to...
cleveland19.com
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 6 to help find missing 15-year-old Kotayana Bolden. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 120 pounds, and she was last seen wearing gray pants and a red jacket. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District...
Comments / 2