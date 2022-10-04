CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: North Taylor Road. At 12:30 a.m. Oct. 4, an officer monitoring traffic spotted a car, according to radar, traveling 61 miles per hour in a 35-MPH zone. As the car, traveling northbound on North Taylor Road got closer, the officer saw that it was being driven in the southbound lane. The officer turned on his car’s overhead lights and sounded its siren, but the car continued past his while going about 60 miles per hour.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO