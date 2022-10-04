ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Gant grants pave way for fall events

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

ZANESVILLE - The Nelson T. Gant House has risen from the neglected remnants of a sports bar to a neatly restored museum honoring Zanesville's first black millionaire, a man who rose from slavery to become a prominent figure in the region's history.

Now the museum is undergoing work to help it reach its full potential. This spring, the Gant House received a $10,000 grant from the Muskingum County Community Foundation, which it is using to help winterize the building and, in turn, save on its energy bills.

Work was done on the eaves of the original home to close up as many of the places air (and birds) could enter the building. "What it amounted to is this place needs a lot of winterization," Steve Stewart said with a laugh. Stewart is the president of the Nelson T. Gant Foundation board. While the work was going on, the area, including the Gant House, was hit by a hail storm, that damaged the siding and the roof of the building.

Painting under the eaves has brightened up the facade, and Stewart said once the new siding is on, the building should look "really, really good."

Since the museum has gone from appointment-only visits to having regular hours −11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday − the organization has had to keep a closer eye on utility bills. A new tankless water heater should be a big help, Stewart said. That too was paid for by the MCCF grant. "We were running a gas water heater, you pay for gas to heat a water heater that just sits there," he said. "We don't have a high demand, so when the water heater broke, we said let's do the energy conservation method." With more people coming through, that means more expenses. That is where a $5,000 grant from the Muskingum County Commissioner will come in handy. Unlike many grants, the money can be used for operating costs. The museum's goal is to become self-sufficient, but that is no easy task, Stewart said.

A new storm door from Modern Paint and Glass will both protect the door, which is original to the home, and keep drafts out. A project underway to install tempered glass to protect the remaining original glass around the door will help too. Stewart said the Gant House hopes to restore the door to its original historic condition soon.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich recently paid a visit to the house with his wife, Karen. They took a tour of the house and took time to rest, reminiscent of when Gant entertained important visitors as they traveled the National Road. Kasich gave the organization good advice on places to seek funding, including agencies the group had not heard of, and groups it had never considered contacting, Stewart said.

On tap this fall

The Nelson T. Gant House has a busy fall on tap. At the end of October is the Nelson T. Gant Foundation's annual Chili Fest. Chili deliveries will be available for five or more orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. The following day, the Gant House will open its doors for the Chili Fest.

"We are going to have a trunk or treat, and we will serve hotdogs and chili," Stewart said. "It will be one of those gatherings at Gant so the community can come together and enjoy some food, bring the kids to a safe space, and get a chance to talk about anything in the community they want to talk about. They can share and enjoy the beauty and history of the Gant property."

On Nov. 5, the Gant House will host a Veterans Appreciation Gathering. An honor guard will be present to help dedicate the museum's new flagpole. Gant Foundation Vice President and Army veteran Todd Ware will give a lecture on the history of the Buffalo Soldiers during the event.

"Gant used his property to bring people together, and that is what we are trying to bring back, that feeling of creating a feeling of togetherness," Stewart said. "It is a really busy fall, and we are excited about it."

For more information about the Nelson T. Gant Foundation and the events it will be hosting this fall, visit the foundation's website at www.nelsontgantfoundation.org or call 740-891-4838.

ccrook@gannett.com

740-868-3708

@crookphoto

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Gant grants pave way for fall events

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Government
County
Muskingum County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Muskingum County, OH
Government
City
Zanesville, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
MARIETTA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people that loves eating steaks and you always end up ordering one whenever you go out with your close friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and are well-praised by both travellers and local people. On top of that all four of them have fantastic online reviews. Are you curious too see if your favorite steakhouses is on the list? Continue to rad to find out.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Landbank Looking at New Target Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting Thursday morning. They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area. Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquency and low property...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kasich
sciotopost.com

Daughter of a Hero Represents Family in Pumpkin Show Queen Contest

AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student is representing her school and her Hero father in this year’s Pumpkin Show Queens Contest. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
AMANDA, OH
WTAP

Wreck on Buchanan Road

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - A car crash occurred on Buchanan Road in Washington County Thursday morning... The crash occurred around 9 am on Buchanan Road near the intersection of Buchanan Road and State Route 339. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle was left of center when it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Birds#Water Heater#Energy Conservation#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Gant House#Mccf
WHIZ

MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
WHIZ

Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County. It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.
GLOUSTER, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Fester

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Basset Hound/Rottweiler that is 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke...
ZANESVILLE, OH
thepostathens.com

OUPD reports destruction of property, animal found in road

The Ohio University Police Department reported destruction of property at Porter Hall. According to the report, a large landscaping boulder was displaced. OUPD reported that an individual was struck by a golf ball at Ohio University’s golf and tennis center. ‘My Bike is Gone’. OUPD reported a bike was...
ATHENS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy