Gant grants pave way for fall events

ZANESVILLE - The Nelson T. Gant House has risen from the neglected remnants of a sports bar to a neatly restored museum honoring Zanesville's first black millionaire, a man who rose from slavery to become a prominent figure in the region's history.

Now the museum is undergoing work to help it reach its full potential. This spring, the Gant House received a $10,000 grant from the Muskingum County Community Foundation, which it is using to help winterize the building and, in turn, save on its energy bills.

Work was done on the eaves of the original home to close up as many of the places air (and birds) could enter the building. "What it amounted to is this place needs a lot of winterization," Steve Stewart said with a laugh. Stewart is the president of the Nelson T. Gant Foundation board. While the work was going on, the area, including the Gant House, was hit by a hail storm, that damaged the siding and the roof of the building.

Painting under the eaves has brightened up the facade, and Stewart said once the new siding is on, the building should look "really, really good."

Since the museum has gone from appointment-only visits to having regular hours −11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday − the organization has had to keep a closer eye on utility bills. A new tankless water heater should be a big help, Stewart said. That too was paid for by the MCCF grant. "We were running a gas water heater, you pay for gas to heat a water heater that just sits there," he said. "We don't have a high demand, so when the water heater broke, we said let's do the energy conservation method." With more people coming through, that means more expenses. That is where a $5,000 grant from the Muskingum County Commissioner will come in handy. Unlike many grants, the money can be used for operating costs. The museum's goal is to become self-sufficient, but that is no easy task, Stewart said.

A new storm door from Modern Paint and Glass will both protect the door, which is original to the home, and keep drafts out. A project underway to install tempered glass to protect the remaining original glass around the door will help too. Stewart said the Gant House hopes to restore the door to its original historic condition soon.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich recently paid a visit to the house with his wife, Karen. They took a tour of the house and took time to rest, reminiscent of when Gant entertained important visitors as they traveled the National Road. Kasich gave the organization good advice on places to seek funding, including agencies the group had not heard of, and groups it had never considered contacting, Stewart said.

On tap this fall

The Nelson T. Gant House has a busy fall on tap. At the end of October is the Nelson T. Gant Foundation's annual Chili Fest. Chili deliveries will be available for five or more orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. The following day, the Gant House will open its doors for the Chili Fest.

"We are going to have a trunk or treat, and we will serve hotdogs and chili," Stewart said. "It will be one of those gatherings at Gant so the community can come together and enjoy some food, bring the kids to a safe space, and get a chance to talk about anything in the community they want to talk about. They can share and enjoy the beauty and history of the Gant property."

On Nov. 5, the Gant House will host a Veterans Appreciation Gathering. An honor guard will be present to help dedicate the museum's new flagpole. Gant Foundation Vice President and Army veteran Todd Ware will give a lecture on the history of the Buffalo Soldiers during the event.

"Gant used his property to bring people together, and that is what we are trying to bring back, that feeling of creating a feeling of togetherness," Stewart said. "It is a really busy fall, and we are excited about it."

For more information about the Nelson T. Gant Foundation and the events it will be hosting this fall, visit the foundation's website at www.nelsontgantfoundation.org or call 740-891-4838.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Gant grants pave way for fall events