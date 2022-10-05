2022 Nobel Prize In Physics Awarded To 3 For Work In Quantum Mechanics

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics was equally awarded on Tuesday to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for pioneering quantum information science.

Each year, the prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems.”

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to scientists from Japan, Germany and Italy for their climate discoveries.

Syukuro Manabe, 90, and Klaus Hasselmann, 89, were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.”

The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi, 73, for “the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

This is a developing story. More to come...

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.