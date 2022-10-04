Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution
COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Coeur d'Alene sweeps at Laclede invite
LACLEDE — Post Falls High senior Annastasia Peters won the girls race at the William Johnson Sandpoint Invitational at Riley Creek, finishing in 17 minutes, 22.16 seconds on Saturday morning. Coeur d’Alene Charter senior McKenna Kozeluh was second in 18:02.41, followed by Coeur d’Alene freshman Olivia May in third...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A CHAMBER: North Idaho College needs your support this November
Since 1933, North Idaho College has played a central role in driving the health of our region’s economy. In addition to educating our future workforce (87% of NIC students are Idaho residents), NIC fuels the overall success of our community by providing thousands of jobs and millions in local revenue. They’ve also given $1,700,000 in NIC Foundation scholarships and student aid to students.
Coeur d'Alene Press
OUR GEM: Meet the Bay Watchers
Recently, the Community Water Resource Center at the University of Idaho in Coeur d’Alene, wrapped up its third year of citizen science data collection on Lake Coeur d’Alene with the Bay Watchers. The Bay Watchers are a dynamic group of volunteers that meet with CWRC outreach employees once a month to monitor water quality parameters in their local area or bay on the lake. The program now samples 12 sites on the lake for different water quality parameters.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sheriff’s Office aims for helicopter unit
COEUR d’ALENE — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of its kind in Idaho. Sheriff Bob Norris pitched...
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATE 5A, 4A GOLF: Coeur d'Alene boys third in playoff in 5A; Sandpoint girls third in 4A
Fifteen players walking down the fairway decided places 3-5 at the state 5A boys golf tournament Saturday at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg. Coeur d'Alene won a three-team playoff with Boise and Highland, beating defending champion Boise on the third hole for third. “It was crazy,” Coeur d'Alene boys...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Absentee voting on the rise
Requests for absentee ballots are climbing since the pandemic, indicating voters prefer alternatives to lining up in person on election day. “I just vote because it’s your responsibility,” said Nathan Sheets, a military veteran and real estate agent in Coeur d’Alene. When he was in the military,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CRIME: It’s come to Cd’A
This past weekend we had family members come to Coeur d’Alene from Spokane Valley to have dinner at the Texas Roadhouse. While they were inside enjoying their dinner, someone drilled several holes in their gas tank, trying to steal the gas. The amount of gas the thieves got was minimal, but it ruined the gas tank as well as the car. They had to buy a new car. It looks like the criminals have made their way to our beautiful Coeur d’Alene. Be watchful.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Shoshone News Press
A busy week for the Shoshone County legal system
WALLACE — It was a busy pair of days at the Shoshone County Courthouse on Tuesday and Wednesday, as multiple cases proceeded through the legal system. Among them were the sentencings of Richard Rogers Jr. and Logan Silva, as well as the arraignment of accused murderer Stephanie Paris. On...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Here's a non-controversial impact fee
People continue to flood into Kootenai County from out of state. Many have two vehicles. Some have three or more. None, we believe, are paying their fair share for the toll they take in further congesting traffic, polluting air, increasing accidents and exacerbating the enormously expensive wear and tear on roads, highways and bridges.
KHQ Right Now
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP SOCCER: Viking, Timberwolf teams to play for regional titles
COEUR d’ALENE — Senior Elise Frazier scored off a corner kick in the third minute, and the second-seeded Coeur d'Alene Vikings held off the third-seeded Lewiston Bengals 1-0 in the opening round of the 5A Region 1 tournament at Coeur d’Alene High on Saturday. “The ball came...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Meet the Candidates now live
Running for office is a step that few are willing to take and at times can be a difficult journey. For the Nov. 8 election, we invited all six candidates seeking election to the North Idaho College board of trustees to join us for an opportunity to reach their constituents virtually and without political bias.
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Safely winterize irrigation systems
City of Coeur d’Alene water customers will soon start preparing their lawn and garden irrigation systems for the coming cold weather. In this area, the most common practice is to use compressed air to blow out the leftover water in the irrigation piping. “When performed correctly, this can be...
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
