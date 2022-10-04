This past weekend we had family members come to Coeur d’Alene from Spokane Valley to have dinner at the Texas Roadhouse. While they were inside enjoying their dinner, someone drilled several holes in their gas tank, trying to steal the gas. The amount of gas the thieves got was minimal, but it ruined the gas tank as well as the car. They had to buy a new car. It looks like the criminals have made their way to our beautiful Coeur d’Alene. Be watchful.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO