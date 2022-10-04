ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

Comments / 1

Related
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff’s Office sharpshooters finish big at Clay tourney fundraiser

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton would like to congratulate the Sheriff’s Office team on its 2nd place finish in last week’s Clays for Children tournament!. Jared Effler presented plaques to CCSO sharp shooters Thursday afternoon! Sheriff Barton greatly appreciates District Attorney...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
JACKSBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lafollette, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksboro, TN
City
Lafollette, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sylvia J. Hammons, age 69 of Jacksboro

Sylvia J. Hammons, age 69 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UT Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sylvia also loved being outdoors working and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
JACKSBORO, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Arrest a Fugitive on Drug Charges

Knoxville Police Special Operations Squad and Drug Interdiction Unit execute a search warrant on Dutch Valley Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three different individuals in Knoxville in the past few months which leads to the arrest of an out of state fugitive. Officers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81

Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 6, 2022. She attended Mount Paran Baptist Church. Aleene was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Parker. Aleene is preceded in death by...
JACKSBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Uniform#Chief Of Police
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Deputies, dispatchers diffuse two tense situations

NEWCOMB, TN – STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Two tense situations on opposite ends of Campbell County occurred simultaneously late Wednesday morning. The first call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:51am on Highway 297 at Newcomb. The other was at 11:56am on Stony Fork Road near the New River Road turnoff.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

CCSO arrests two women after executing a search warrant

DUFF, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Here is a release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. On October 5th 2022, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2450 Highway 25W. The Campbell County Narcotics Unit had performed several controlled buys at the residence. Upon arrival at the residence, Deputies with the Narcotics Unit observed a male and a female located in the driveway.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1450wlaf.com

State safety office announces grant dollars coming to Campbell County

NASHVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last week, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) announced $24.5 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 – 2023 Federal Fiscal Year. More than $200,000 are coming to Campbell County. Click HERE to view the list of grant awards and recipients.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Two arrested for allegedly vandalizing church buses

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the vandalism of two church buses in Laurel County. 29-year-old Ashley Cope and 27-year-old Natasha Scott are accused of cutting holes in the gas tanks of two church buses in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church near London. The pair was observed on surveillance tape leaving the church in a red pickup truck.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Shirley Jean Holben, age 73 of LaFollette

Shirley Jean Holben, age 73 of LaFollette, departed this life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Cumberland Village Nursing Home. She was born on September 15, 1949 to the late Leonard and Eleanor (Wagner) Willis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Frederick Holben...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy