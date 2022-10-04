BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO