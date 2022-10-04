Read full article on original website
WJLA
Police chase spans 2 Va. counties, suspect opens fire on officers: Officials
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A wanted suspect is in custody after Arlington police say a suspect gave chase across two neighboring Virginia counties and fired a number of shots at officers. Police said Ricardo Singleton, 27, fired "several rounds" at uniformed officers with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended...
WJLA
27-year-old man charged after allegedly firing at officers during Va. police chase
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A 27-year-old Arlington, Va. man is in police custody after he allegedly fired at officers during a police chase through two counties Thursday. Ricardo Singleton was taken into custody Thursday night. He was wanted for felony speed to elude, brandishing as well as a hit-and-run for an incident that happened in Arlington on Thursday.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
WJLA
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
Anne Arundel Police officer accused of crashing into tree while driving impaired
A police officer with Anne Arundel County is suspended after allegedly driving impaired and crashing into a tree.
WJLA
Arrest made in Darrion Herring murder at Mall at Prince George's, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An arrest has been made after a 20-year-old Hyattsville man was murdered inside the food court of the Mall at Prince George's back in August, according to Prince George's County police. The U.S. Marshals Task Force has been searching for 33-year-old Stephon Edward...
WJLA
4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects
WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
$10K Reward Offered To Identify Maryland Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher
Police are attempting to identify a suspect who attempted to steal a victim's purse inside of a Montgomery County Chick-fil-A back in March, authorities say. The suspect reportedly walked into the restaurant on Saturday, March 26 around 8 a.m., and snatched the victim's purse and ran off, according to Montgomery County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
WJLA
14-year-old girl charged after pulling knife inside Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is charged after she allegedly pulled a knife during a fight inside Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland Friday. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner saw two girls fighting in the school cafeteria.
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
WJLA
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person died after a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road in Fairfax County on Thursday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed...
Elderly Maryland Man Killed After Violent Crash At Lothian Intersection
An elderly Maryland man is dead after a horrific crash in Lothian earlier this week, authorities announce. Ronald Wayne Talbert, 78, was killed in the crash that happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Route 4 at Lower Pindell Road, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revelaed...
WJLA
Girl says man popped out of car, tried to grab and abduct her in Montgomery County
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating what they say was an attempted abduction of a girl on Monday. Police said they are looking for suspects accused of abducting a juvenile female between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area.
WJLA
Virginia social worker charged for filming minor undressing, police look for more victims
CLIFTON, Va. (7News) — A 64-year-old social worker from northern Virginia was arrested on Tuesday for recording a minor, Fairfax County police said. Henry Pacheco of Clifton was hired by the victim's family 10 years ago, police reported. Pacheco reportedly "groomed" the victim and her family by offering trips,...
Shooting Suspect Accused Of Baltimore Murder Nine Days After Body Found In Vehicle, Police Say
Police have apprehended a wanted shooting suspect who allegedly fatally shot his victim in a Maryland car late last month, authorities announced. Carlos Pearson, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in Baltimore for his alleged role in the murder of 23-year-old Quincy Harris, whose body was located in a vehicle in September.
WJLA
Va. high school teacher charged for being 'under the influence of alcohol' while teaching
POTOMAC FALLS, Va. (7News) — A teacher at Potomac Falls High School in Loudoun County, Va. was charged with being under the influence of alcohol in public, according to Loudoun County Sheriff's Office. Amy Richards, 60, is a special education teacher at the school, police said. She taught in...
WJLA
1 dead, 2 injured after motorcyclist strikes pedestrians at Frederick bus stop, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — One person died and two were injured after a motorcyclist struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place Thursday evening, Frederick police reported. Police were called to the scene around 4:32 p.m. where they found two pedestrians were hit. One pedestrian...
WJLA
Speed believed to be a factor in deadly Fairfax County crash on Route 7, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Route 7 in Fairfax County early Thursday morning, according to police. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to the crash on Route 7 at Leesburg Pike/Chain Bridge Road at 3:54 a.m. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
Multiple Murder Charges For Man Accused Of Fatal Baltimore Boarding House Stabbing, Police Say
A 23-year-old man is facing multiple murder charges in Maryland for allegedly stabbing and killing someone living in the same Baltimore boarding house during an early morning incident, investigators said. Jayquann Bridgeman, a resident of a boarding house in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue in Baltimore was arrested...
