Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
WJLA

4 men shot in Northwest DC Thursday afternoon; police search for suspects

WASHINGTON (7News) — Four men were shot Thursday in Northwest Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said, just blocks away from Union Station. Officers responded to the scene in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest just after 1 p.m., First District Commander Tasha Bryant said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

1 dead after pedestrian crash in Fairfax County, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person died after a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road in Fairfax County on Thursday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Northbound Richmond Highway is closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
