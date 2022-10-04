Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Watch Wednesday’s Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – See and hear the 2022 Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF connect HERE. Fields of Faith returns for its 12th year on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at Dossett Stadium! This years speaker for the event is Campbell County High School’s Assistant Football Coach Chris Honeycutt. According to event organizer Coach Brian Miracle, worship will be led by Bright Gray. The evening will also feature student testimonies and there will be a skit put on by the fellowship of Christian Athlete student leaders.
wvlt.tv
Roane County siblings help struggling families through farm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before stepping foot in a classroom, Selena and Wesley Fryer beat the morning sun to work in their backyard chicken coop. The duo started Families Helping Families Homestead after noticing some families, including their own, were struggling to purchase food items like eggs. “We were in...
1450wlaf.com
Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81
Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 6, 2022. She attended Mount Paran Baptist Church. Aleene was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Parker. Aleene is preceded in death by...
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
1450wlaf.com
Sylvia J. Hammons, age 69 of Jacksboro
Sylvia J. Hammons, age 69 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at UT Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sylvia also loved being outdoors working and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
crossvillenews1st.com
CCHS PLANNING FOR A NEW SUPER-SIZED AUDITORIUM
The Cumberland County community got its first glance Tuesday at the plans for a new auditorium at Cumberland County High School. Director of Schools Billy Stepp said unlike Stone Memorial High School, the Cumberland County campus does not have an auditorium. “A lot of the comments in the community that...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSMV
Horse Haven of Tennessee brings back Fall Harvest Fest this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee will bring back its Fall Harvest Fest and Craft Fair this Saturday to raise money for its animal rescue. The event will consist of a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, games, and other entertainment, along with guests being able to see all of their horses.
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
1450wlaf.com
Special called meeting for BOE on Thu., Oct. 6, 6pm
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called meeting on Thur., Oct. 6 at 6 pm, in the lower courtroom of the courthouse in Jacksboro, Tennessee. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action for the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff Barton commends Narcotics Unit
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton commends the excellent work of the Narcotics Unit. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office successfully executed two search warrants within approximately (12) twelve hours, that led to the arrest of three individuals. The sheriff adds that if you...
1450wlaf.com
Sheriff’s Office sharpshooters finish big at Clay tourney fundraiser
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton would like to congratulate the Sheriff’s Office team on its 2nd place finish in last week’s Clays for Children tournament!. Jared Effler presented plaques to CCSO sharp shooters Thursday afternoon! Sheriff Barton greatly appreciates District Attorney...
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
Comments / 0