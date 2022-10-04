Read full article on original website
Related
Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Calls to Defund Police After the World’s Deadliest Football Stampede
JAKARTA, Indonesia - On October 1, when videos of hundreds of fans on a football pitch in Indonesia went viral, it initially looked like fans flooding the pitch in the aftermath of the game. But Saturday wasn’t the usual scene of impassioned fans trying to meet their football idols. Instead,...
Indonesia leader says locked doors, steep stairs key factors in deadly stampede
JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Locked stadium doors were a key reason why an Indonesian soccer riot turned so deadly, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday,. ordering an urgent review of safety in stadiums and suggesting that the sport's governing body FIFA could help fix some issues.
Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over soccer stampede
JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans mourn victims of Indonesian stadium stampede at Friday prayers
MALANG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesians gathered for Friday prayers mourned 131 people killed in a soccer stampede six days ago, amid calls for a prompt investigation into one of the world's most deadly stadium disasters to enable its victims to rest in peace.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
cbs17
Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to prison on 2 charges
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to serve seven years in prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat and the Southeast Asian nation’s government said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years for...
Comments / 0