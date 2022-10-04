Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County
LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
lakercountry.com
Columbia woman killed in Adair Co. crash
A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia killed an Adair County woman, according to police. The Columbia Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of Burkesville Street and Veterans Memorial Bypass Wednesday. According to witnesses, the crash occurred when Sandra Dotson, 58, of Columbia, was driving a 1998...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
1 injured, home a total loss in Rockcastle County due to fire
Units from both the Mount Vernon Fire Department and Broadhead arrived after 2 a.m. to find the home completely engulfed in flames.
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
lakercountry.com
Old Fonthill post office damaged in crash
An historic Russell County landmark was severely damaged earlier this week during a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of Russell Springs on KY 76, according to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston. Polston said that around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, a 2021 Ford F-550 being driven by 37-year-old Melissa Thomas of Louisville...
2 charged for Laurel County church van theft, vandalism
Deputies said the two were caught on surveillance video in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Chruch cutting holes in the gas tank of two church vans.
clayconews.com
NARCOTICS SEIZURE, ARRESTS IN WAYNE COUNTY, KENTUCKY FOLLOW A SEPTEMBER 13TH SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE INVESTIGATION IN MONTICELLO
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a check on a suspicious vehicle lead to the arrest of two Wayne County women in September on drug trafficking charges. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 2:00 A.M. Deputies Derek...
lakercountry.com
Emma May Hall, age 78, Formerly of Russell County
Emma May Hall, 78, of Knightstown (Rush County) passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Emma was born February 27, 1944 at home in Jamestown, Kentucky to Wolford and Effie (Morgan) Chapman. Emma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member...
wymt.com
Ky. police department mourns loss of former assistant chief
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is mourning the loss of a former assistant chief. A Facebook post from the department said Troy Sharp died Thursday from health problems. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of retired Williamsburg Police Officer Troy Sharp, Unit...
lakercountry.com
UPDATE: Area ambulance services detail staging rates
In a follow up to a story we brought you last week on WJRS NEWS where we told you that the Russell County Ambulance Service is now reportedly charging a setup fee of approximately $850 and subsequent hourly charges to attend community and sporting events, among other events, WJRS NEWS contacted several other area ambulance services to see what their policy is regarding such services.
lakercountry.com
‘Abnormally dry’ conditions expand; encompasses all of Lake Cumberland area
The U.S. Drought Index was updated on Thursday and the latest data shows an expansion of “abnormally dry” conditions across most of the state, including all of Russell County and the rest of the Lake Cumberland area. There are also now moderate-to-severe drought conditions showing up in far...
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
wymt.com
Drug interdiction team makes ‘large bust’ during traffic stop on Interstate 75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is facing charges and another was cited following what one law enforcement task force is calling a ‘major drug bust’. The Laurel County 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, confiscated a large number of drugs during a traffic stop on I-75 early Wednesday.
London police confiscate ‘large quantity of drugs’ in traffic stop
Authorities in London have arrested one man and cited another after finding a "large quantity of drugs" in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wymt.com
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:00 a.m. UPDATE***. Officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department confirmed all lanes of I-75 are now open following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We are following reports of a semi-truck crash on I-75. Mount Vernon Fire Department officials said I-75...
lakercountry.com
KDPH reports 20 COVID cases in Russell County
According to data from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the number of reported COVID cases in Russell County last week was 20, down from 24 the week prior. The department reported just shy of 4,000 cases across the commonwealth last week, as the positivity rate sat at just 7.7 percent, which was down from 9 percent the week prior.
lakercountry.com
William Edward Davis, age 83, of Russell Springs
William Edward Davis, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. He was 83 years of age. Born March 31, 1939, in Pulaski County, he was the son of Emery and Nora Gosser Davis. William worked as a machinist for 28 years at Tecumseh Products in Somerset. He was a member of Mt. Eden Baptist Church, and he enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. William will be remembered for making knives and beautiful, handmade gun holsters, as well as being the best knife sharpener in the family.
wymt.com
Two arrested for allegedly vandalizing church buses
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the vandalism of two church buses in Laurel County. 29-year-old Ashley Cope and 27-year-old Natasha Scott are accused of cutting holes in the gas tanks of two church buses in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Church near London. The pair was observed on surveillance tape leaving the church in a red pickup truck.
