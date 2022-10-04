Submit your letter to the editor by way of this manner. Read extra Letters to the Editor. The Oct. 2 headline ought to learn, “It is so bad here.”. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nonsense telling people from Florida to maneuver to California for freedom was stuff for the comics. Apparently, he doesn’t perceive that to be free you want financial freedom. California with the highest income tax within the United States, the highest sales taxes and now with the best worth for gasoline doesn’t result in freedom. Florida has no earnings tax, decrease gross sales tax, and so forth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO