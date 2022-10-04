ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Florida governor blocks $250K grant for USS Orleck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State cash that may have gone to assist the USS Orleck naval museum put together for its everlasting residence has sunk. On Thursday, News4JAX reported on how the Orleck deliberate on utilizing the cash for the repairs to the pier the place it is going to be completely docked. Earlier this 12 months, the Florida Legislature authorized a $250,000 grant for the work. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked that measure.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Letters: California v. Florida | County supervisor

Submit your letter to the editor by way of this manner. Read extra Letters to the Editor. The Oct. 2 headline ought to learn, “It is so bad here.”. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nonsense telling people from Florida to maneuver to California for freedom was stuff for the comics. Apparently, he doesn’t perceive that to be free you want financial freedom. California with the highest income tax within the United States, the highest sales taxes and now with the best worth for gasoline doesn’t result in freedom. Florida has no earnings tax, decrease gross sales tax, and so forth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The father or mother of Allegiant Air stated Friday that injury from Hurricane Ian has induced the corporate to delay the deliberate opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida. Allegiant Travel Co. stated its Sunseeker resort had been promoting rooms for as early...
FORT MYERS, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida emergency order waives requirements for contractors after hurricane

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida emergency order was put in force that may waive sure contractor requirements to hurry up assist for owners and companies impacted by Hurricane Ian, in line with state officers. Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin signed the emergency order Saturday,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Delaware Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

It’s been extra than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, however its results are nonetheless being felt throughout the state as residents deal with closed faculties, energy outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and misplaced family members. Many survivors are nonetheless in the darkish or counting on turbines....
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News

Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s property insurance of ‘last resort’ estimates it will have well over $2 billion in losses | Florida News | Tampa

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, however the insurer estimates it will have greater than 225,000 claims, in response to an e mail from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R.j. Reynolds
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Florida

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre mentioned that President Biden might be briefed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he visits Fort Myers Wednesday to survey harm inflicted by Hurricane Ian. Jean-Pierre mentioned the Republican governor might be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and different state...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

DeSantis has 11-point lead over Crist in latest Florida election poll

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A brand new political poll by Mason-Dixon on Florida’s midterm governor’s race places incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) 11 factors over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The poll, launched Wednesday, says the governor is main throughout the state, with just some regional exceptions. Mason-Dixon mentioned Florida Republicans are “likely to sweep down-ballot races.”
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

The scope of the catastrophic damage

Hurricane Ian is certain to go down as one of the most impactful storms in U.S. historical past, after battering Southwest Florida final week. Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in the Fort Myers space as a Category 4 hurricane. The ferocious 150-mph winds pushed ashore ft of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore by means of properties and companies alongside the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#Cigarette#Itg Brands#The Kool Winston#Maverick#Lorillard Inc#R J Reynolds Tobacco Co
blackchronicle.com

Study: Texas in top 10 states most impacted by natural disasters

TEXAS, USA — The United States sees its justifiable share of natural disasters – in totally different kinds – from coast to coast. The West is shaken by earthquakes and raged with wildfires. The Midwest will get ripped by “Tornado Alley.” And the shoreline is ravaged by hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Temporary bridge restores lifeline to Florida’s Pine Island cut off by Hurricane Ian

PINE ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian destroyed a significant bridge to Pine Island when the Category 4 storm roared ashore final week, bringing a lethal storm surge, torrential rain and highly effective winds. In true “Florida Strong” style, crews bought to work and rapidly accomplished a brief bridge to the island that may present a much-needed lifeline to residents stranded for the reason that historic storm made landfall.
LEE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

VBSPCA takes in dogs from Florida, now ready to be adopted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– As folks work to rebuild their lives in Florida, some particular pups right here in Hampton Roads are hoping you’ll make them part of your lives. “The Bissell Pet Foundation organized these pet evacuations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival they put out a plea...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
blackchronicle.com

Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will go to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and native governments will work as one to assist rebuild houses, companies and lives — placing politics on mute for now to focus on these in want. Hurricane Ian has resulted...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
blackchronicle.com

Medical Examiners’ spreadsheet tells grim tale

TALLAHASSEE — A 96-year-old Charlotte County man discovered trapped underneath a automobile in excessive water is the oldest sufferer of Hurricane Ian’s lethal course by Southwest Florida, whose wrath is now revealed in a grim spreadsheet compiled by the state’s Medical Examiners’ Commission. The 68-person listing...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma State Hospital No Longer Allowed to Offer Trans-Related Care to Young People

A new Oklahoma law has banned a publicly funded hospital from providing transgender youth with gender-affirming care. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law SB 3, an act determining how state funds should be allocated to specific hospital programs including oncology, dental care, and the expansion of children’s facilities. But there’s a big catch: None of the money earmarked for youth services may be spent in support of trans kids.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Amazon jobs in DFW: Open positions, signing bonus, pay

DALLAS — Amazon is planning to rent as much as 6,500 workers in North Texas for the upcoming vacation season, the corporate introduced Thursday. The delivery big is seeking to fill a spread of positions, together with roles in packing and choosing to sorting and delivery. Amazon workers earn, on common, $19 per hour.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Viewers head to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage | Texas

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel reached its greatest viewers in 5 years final week when Hurricane Ian made its damaging landfall in western Florida. The common viewers of three.4 million folks final Wednesday was greater than another day for the community since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas with document quantities of rainfall in 2017, the Nielsen firm mentioned.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy