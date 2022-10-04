ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12mqSs_0iLBjcN600

Penn State continues to gain national respect after starting off another season with a 5-0 record, but the Nittany Lions actually dropped in the latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams from Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports. Myerberg dropped the Nittany Lions one spot in this week’s updated re-rank, but Penn State is still in good company.

Myerberg’s dropped Penn State from No. 6 to No. 7 this week, mostly because Oklahoma State made a nice move up into the top 10 this week with a solid road win at Baylor. Oklahoma State, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, moved up to No. 6 this week. As Myerberg puts it, the top five schools in the weekly re-rank are pretty much set with mild changes within the top five on a regular basis, if any.

Those top five schools remain Alabama , Georgia , Ohio State , Michigan , and Clemson , respectively. There was no change to the top five this week. NC State fell seven spots out of the No. 7 spot currently occupied by Penn State. And Kentucky fell eight spots to No. 16 after its loss to Ole Miss, which moved up 13 spots up to No. 12.

After Oklahoma State and Penn State, the rest of this week’s top 10 consists of No. 8 Tennessee , No. 9 UCLA, and No. 10 USC . USC actually moved down one spot this week as their crosstown rivals moved ahead of them with a win over Washington.

List

Updated national title odds see a new favorite emerge after Week 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q02jA_0iLBjcN600

Related

Penn State punter Barney Amor honored by Big Ten

Kickoff time and TV details confirmed for Penn State football vs. Michigan

What is it about Olumuyiwa Fashanu that has draft analysts out of their seats?

Wisconsin is second Big Ten team in need of a new head coach

AP Top 25 Week 5 update moves Penn State into top 10

Penn State into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama back to No. 1

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, PA
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts when Texas A&M could make a move on Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the season anyone expected Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M to have, and the heat could get turned up on the Aggies coach in the near future. At least that’s what Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum of ESPN believe. Speaking about Fisher’s job security moving forward, the duo believes that while his buyout is massive, Texas A&M won’t be as patient as we think with their coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcguire
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Ohio State#Nc State#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Baylor#Clemson#Usc
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Alabama football outcome could affect Auburn and other rumors

The craziness in college football never ends. According to a combination of published rumors, Alabama football head coach, Nick Saban could have a big impact on Auburn’s next hire. More surreal is an attendant claim the Saban influence could cause an escalation in the moves of two SEC programs soon.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

68 former college football players pick the toughest road environments

There is always a ton of talk about tough road games in college football, but which road environments are the toughest for players to navigate?. Tens of thousands of opposing fans rooting against you. In-game traditions taking away your attention. The opponent being fueled by the cheers and the comforts of a home stadium. In college football, there’s a reason that it’s much more difficult to win on the road than playing at home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25

We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy