Texas State

blackchronicle.com

Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show

The Florida Department of Transportation began soliciting bids to fly migrants to cities together with Boston and Los Angeles beginning in July, in accordance with documents obtained by ABC News. “The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are...
Records from Florida raise new questions about DeSantis’s migrant flights

In the request for bids to spherical up migrants to move throughout the nation, the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was unequivocal: The successful contractor wanted to fly out unauthorized new arrivals discovered within the state. The parameters, laid out by the Florida Department of Transportation and disclosed...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe isn’t over. Many of the houses nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so moveable...
Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
FEMA approves $150 million for households in Florida

– Ten days after the foremost catastrophe declaration for Hurricane Ian in Florida, FEMA has permitted $150 million in grants to 101,705 households to assist them recuperate. Disaster help could embody monetary assist with momentary lodging, residence repairs and different disaster-related bills. FEMA grants embody $72 million for housing help...
DeSantis has 11-point lead over Crist in latest Florida election poll

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A brand new political poll by Mason-Dixon on Florida’s midterm governor’s race places incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) 11 factors over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The poll, launched Wednesday, says the governor is main throughout the state, with just some regional exceptions. Mason-Dixon mentioned Florida Republicans are “likely to sweep down-ballot races.”
