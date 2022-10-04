ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Indonesian police said Thursday they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed.
Calls to Defund Police After the World’s Deadliest Football Stampede

JAKARTA, Indonesia - On October 1, when videos of hundreds of fans on a football pitch in Indonesia went viral, it initially looked like fans flooding the pitch in the aftermath of the game. But Saturday wasn’t the usual scene of impassioned fans trying to meet their football idols. Instead,...
Myanmar sentences Japanese journalist to prison on 2 charges

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat and the Southeast Asian nation’s government said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, said Tetsuo Kitada, deputy chief of mission of the Japanese Embassy. The sentences were to be served concurrently. A statement sent to journalists from the military’s information office explained that Kubota was sentenced to seven years in total, while a trial continues on the charge of violating immigration law against him. The electronic transactions law covers offenses that involve spreading false or provocative information online, and carries a prison term of seven to 15 years. Incitement is a catch-all political law covering activities deemed to cause unrest, and has been used frequently against journalists and dissidents, usually with a three-year prison term.
