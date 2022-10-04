Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Tulsa stated Monday they’ve found two more gunshot victims who have been wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma highschool soccer homecoming recreation. Police initially stated one 17-year-old died and one other 17-year-old was wounded within the shooting Friday at McLain High...
blackchronicle.com
Woman Is Convicted for Killing Ex-Boyfriend
The woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in the hallway of a Bricktown hotel two years ago was found guilty by an Oklahoma County jury of first-degree murder last week. The jury recommended that Tyesha Long, 23, be given a 27-year sentence for killing Ray Brown, 55, the owner of the ICE Events Center.
