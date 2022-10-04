ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Woman Is Convicted for Killing Ex-Boyfriend

The woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in the hallway of a Bricktown hotel two years ago was found guilty by an Oklahoma County jury of first-degree murder last week. The jury recommended that Tyesha Long, 23, be given a 27-year sentence for killing Ray Brown, 55, the owner of the ICE Events Center.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

