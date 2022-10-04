ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 5 biggest power picks at the Worlds 2022 play-in stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is well underway, and with 47 games already in...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG Inspired on why beating MAD Lions at Worlds 2022 was ‘personal’ for him

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Evil Geniuses defeated MAD Lions at the League of Legends World Championship last night, and the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?

The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msi#Latin America#Video Game#Dfm#2 League#Esportsbet#Dot Esports#The League Of Legends#Focusme#Isurus Gaming#Pcs#Supermassive#Mad Lions At Worlds 2020#Turkish
dotesports.com

The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?

Overwatch 2‘s recent launch has had players scrambling to jump back into the world of tomorrow and catch up with all their favorite heroes. While the game suffered a rocky launch, the servers are now more stable and the DDoS attacks have been fended off. Players can finally enter the game and try out its new heroes, cosmetics, battle pass, shop, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks

A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Country
Brazil
dotesports.com

Which game introduced the very first battle pass?

The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Worlds 2022 group stage begins with EU, Fnatic asserting their dominance over NA

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Pitting Fnatic against Cloud9, the opening match of the League of Legends World Championship group stage...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game

League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z

Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar

The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is the Overwatch 2 premium battle pass worth it?

One of the biggest differences between Overwatch and Overwatch 2 is the latter’s prominent battle pass. This element, common in free-to-play games but new to the Overwatch franchise, allows players to earn experience points that propel them along a track on in-game rewards. There is a free track, which grants a handful of cosmetics, and a premium track, which costs roughly $10 but includes almost quadruple the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blizzard is removing Overwatch 2’s SMS Protect requirement for certain players

The change comes after over a week of criticism from players. Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is removing part of the game’s SMS Protect two-factor authentication requirement after widespread community complaints. In a forum post shared at around 8:30pm CT last night, Blizzard community manager Jodie laid out the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy