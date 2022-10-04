Read full article on original website
Isurus Seiya on representing the LLA at Worlds: ‘My dream is to bring a Latin American team to the group stage… I have to do it’
For many League of Legends fans overwhelmed by the amount of professional play held across the...
EG Inspired on why beating MAD Lions at Worlds 2022 was ‘personal’ for him
Evil Geniuses defeated MAD Lions at the League of Legends World Championship last night, and the...
The 5 biggest power picks at the Worlds 2022 play-in stage
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is well underway, and with 47 games already in...
Is Riot Games planning to delete Teleport from League of Legends?
The 2023 preseason is rapidly approaching League of Legends, and the developers are already dishing out information to players every week with changes set for drakes, items, jungle camps, and more. Teleport could also be set to receive major changes. The devs have yet to officially reveal details about their...
Why you should savor every second of Fnatic and C9’s opening match at the Worlds 2022 group stage
There aren't many better ways to open up the group stage of the League of Legends...
Why aren’t your friends showing up in Overwatch 2? | OW2 friends list bug explained
While Overwatch 2 has released for PC and console players alike, the game’s recent launch has come with a myriad of bugs. Whether it be connectivity issues, long queue times, or unexpected bugs, there are a myriad of obstacles standing in players’ way. One prominent issue that has...
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
Where is The Flairship in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4?
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, drawing in millions of players to the island each year. Part of what brings players in is doing the weekly challenges and quests in order to earn battle pass experience and other rewards. The latest challenge asks players to find The Flairship, which is now moving around the map.
VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
Logging into VALORANT and queueing up for a match is an everyday occurrence for fans of the game. Generally, this process is as smooth as it gets, and players hardly run into any errors. Though Riot Games does a decent job of keeping its servers up, there can still be times when players run into errors that prevent them from logging into VALORANT.
A rematch years in the making: DWG KIA reignite rivalry with G2 with lopsided victory at Worlds 2022
Although Cloud9 and Fnatic kicked off the first day of the Worlds 2022 group stage with...
Fnatic sub ADC Bean didn’t play a single game at Worlds, but he dominated Champions Queue
Although Fnatic's substitute AD carry Bean didn't appear in any of the team's games at the...
Karrigan says FaZe need ‘5 percent more of everything’ to do better in this CS:GO season
FaZe Clan, the winners of S-tier CS:GO tournaments such as the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Katowice, ESL Pro League season 15, and IEM Cologne earlier this year, have not been playing up to their own standards since the second half of the 2022 season began in August after the player break.
Worlds 2022 group stage begins with EU, Fnatic asserting their dominance over NA
Pitting Fnatic against Cloud9, the opening match of the League of Legends World Championship group stage...
Which game introduced the very first battle pass?
The battle pass system is one of the most impactful changes made to gaming, in particular multiplayer gaming, over the past decade. With the industry and the people participating in it actively fighting against loot boxes and pay-to-win mechanics, the battle pass exists as a mostly happy medium between consumers looking to maximize their purchasing power and developers or publishers looking to monetize as best as they can.
When is Kiriko unlocked for competitive mode in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 launched earlier this week, and with it, a new healer was added to the roster of heroes. Kiriko is the blade-wielding healer that can also buff teammates and keeps a fox companion with her. And as is typical with new heroes, players want to give her a test drive in-game.
How to change servers in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 is finally out and fans have been clawing at each other trying to get onto any server available. Sometimes players also get put on servers they weren’t meant to, potentially leaving them trying to learn a completely new language in a 20-minute game. Blizzard’s newest Overwatch title...
How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite
Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop. For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator...
What can you earn with PlayStation Stars?
Earlier this year, PlayStation announced its new loyalty program, PlayStation Stars. Aimed at players who want to get more out of their digital purchases and gameplay, PlayStation Stars grants points to those who buy games and complete specific challenges known as campaigns. Those points can then be exchanged for goodies through the PlayStation Network.
NA is back? Evil Geniuses through to IEM Rio Major over 9z
Evil Geniuses overcame the South American underdogs of 9z 2-1 today in the IEM Rio Major Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-0 pool of the Swiss system to secure a spot in the Brazilian CS:GO Major. This is a great result not only for EG, who missed out on qualifying...
T1 reportedly bolstering post-franchise VALORANT roster with familiar NA superstar
The T1 VALORANT roster, following the organization’s move from North America to the Pacific league for VCT 2023, is beginning to take shape following reports of their soon-to-be acquisition. Per VALORANT reporter Alejandro Gomis from BLIX.gg, T1 is set to bring back Jett/duelist Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo from The Guard,...
