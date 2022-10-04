ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Alexandria, PA

No major injuries in Route 981 crash in New Alexandria

By Patrick Varine
 3 days ago
Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in New Alexandria.

Fire and EMS crews responded to the intersection of Route 981 and William Penn Highway just before 5:45 a.m. Route 981 was closed down at Route 22 while officials investigated and cleared the scene, emergency dispatchers said. It reopened about an hour later, according to 911 officials.

Officials at the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department said there were no major injuries and no patients were transported from the crash scene.

