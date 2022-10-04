Read full article on original website
Related
House destroyed by fire in Youngstown
No one was injured early Thursday after a vacant house burned to the ground on the North Side.
Tractor trailer fire closes ramp in Mercer County
Crews were called to the I-80 Westbound 4 A exit ramp shortly before 6:15 a.m.
Crews called to dryer fire at Youngstown prison
Reports said towels, oven mitts and other linen caught fire in the dryer at the CoreCivic prison, 2240 Hubbard Road.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Car flips into woods on SR 5 in Trumbull County
Crews were called to a rollover crash where a car flipped into the woods at the State Route 5 turnpike overpass in Newton Falls Friday morning.
Vacant East Side school broken into, copper, other equipment broken up
Police are investigating after several copper pipes and some equipment were found broken up at a vacant East Side school.
Youngstown house where 17 cats found outside condemned
An East Side house where humane agents removed 17 cats Wednesday was condemned Thursday.
WFMJ.com
Crews respond to fire in laundry room at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on State Route 616 Wednesday Evening. Mahoning County dispatchers told 21 News that the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was minor and did not cause any danger for inmates or staff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash closes busy part of Youngstown road
It's because there was a low hanging wire from a pole that was broken in half.
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County
First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
WTRF
Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Cortland
Police in Cortland are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Vitamin water bottle possible clue in recovered stolen truck
A pickup truck that was stolen over a year ago from a home improvement store in Boardman showed up in Warren, and a vitamin water bottle could have been a key clue.
WFMJ.com
Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
explore venango
State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
whbc.com
Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
Comments / 0