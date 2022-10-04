ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Fowler, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cortland, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mecca#Accident#State Route 46#Liberty Boulevard#The Red Cross
WFMJ.com

Burning truck blocks interstate ramp in Mercer County

First responders rushed to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that shut down an interstate highway ramp in Mercer County. The truck fire, reported shortly after 6 a.m. Friday in Shenango Township has closed the ramp at the 4A exit from Interstate 80 westbound to I-376 southbound. 21 News is...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, October 7 on State Route 524, Springfield Township, Jefferson County. Noah Jeffrey Boggess, 42, of 2422 Melody Lane NW, Carrollton, Ohio was operating a 2007 Ford Fusion southeast...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WFMJ.com

New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
RAVENNA, OH
explore venango

State Police Release Details on One-Vehicle Crash in Greene Township

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer have released the details of a crash in which a vehicle traveled across two separate roadways in Green Township before ending up in a ditch. According to Mercer-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:47 p.m. on September 7, near...
GREENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

Deadly Crash in Eastern Portage

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 66-year-old Ravenna man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Portage County Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol says Gregory Dean was dead at the scene after his pickup truck hit another pickup making a left turn on Route 5 in Paris Township.
RAVENNA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy