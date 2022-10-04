Read full article on original website
Police Chief Issues Reminder on Changes To Traffic Flow Near Spencer Middle School
Spencer, IA (KICD)– We are in the second academic year since some major changes were made to traffic flow around Spencer Middle School and Police Chief Mark Warburton says community members seem to adjusted. Chief Warburton also reminds the public that the updates in that area is in effect...
City of Sheldon Awards Bids for Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A pair of contractors have been selected to upgrade the city of Sheldon’s water system. The city council selected Hulstein Excavating for the pipeline portion of the project, as they were the lowest of the seven bidders at $564,315. Along with upgrading the over...
Dickinson County Joins Operation Green Light In Support of Local Veterans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Those passing by the east side of the Dickinson County Courthouse will see a slight change in lighting early next month as the county joins Operation Green Light to show support for local veterans. Dickinson County Veterans Affairs Administrator Jenny Bengs says others in the...
Mandatory Water Restrictions Could Be Imminent in Some Communities If Dry Conditions Don’t Improve
Sheldon, IA (Radio Iowa)– Ongoing dry conditions in Northwest Iowa have some communities closely watching water usage and contemplating the need for mandatory restrictions. Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl says the city is not in an emergency situation yet but mandatory restrictions may be on the horizon if conditions continue to move in the wrong direction.
Several Local Communities Awarded State Grants For Rural Development Projects
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Several local communities have been named recipients of state grants aimed to help advance innovative rural development initiatives. The cities of Hartley and Rolfe will each receive 20 thousand dollars towards projects to expand on existing trail systems while the City of Okoboji will use the same amount of money to turn dead trees into a series of sculptures depicting nature and the history of the Iowa Great Lakes Area for both residents and tourists to enjoy.
Clay County Approves Increase in Law Enforcement Fees
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling addressed the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting about a modest increase to law enforcement fees for Clay County communities with a contract with the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Raveling said law enforcement fees had been increased by five...
Casey’s Corporate Still Evaluating; No Plans Yet On What To Do With Fire-Damaged Hull Store
Hull/Ankeny, Iowa — Officials with Casey’s General Stores, Inc. have yet to reveal plans for the future of the Casey’s General Store location in Hull, following last week’s fire that severely damaged the convenience store. When we asked if the building would be repaired, replaced, or...
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
New Small Business Development Director in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — There’s a new director at the Small Business Development Center in Spencer. Larry Wadja took over September 1st. Wadja tells KICD News he has a passion for helping individuals realize their dreams of business ownership. Former director Jeff Vierkant has returned to private industry,...
Candidates For Iowa House District 6 Take Questions During Public Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The candidates for newly drawn Iowa House District 6 faced off at Spencer City Hall on Wednesday answering questions from local media ahead of the November General Election. Among the issues posed was what incumbent Megan Jones and Challenger James Eliason would like to to see...
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
Spencer Community Schools Consider Ideas for Fairview Tennis Courts
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Fairview community tennis courts in Spencer are due for some maintenance, but there have been some difficulties securing a bid for the project. Superintendent Terry Hemann told KICD the plan to potentially relocate the courts to the middle school stemmed from a possible plan to remove the courts entirely and start from scratch.
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
Child Hospitalized After Being Hit By Truck
George, IA (KICD)– A young child was taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and then transferred to Sioux Falls after being struck by a semi in George last Friday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s department says 85 year old Norwood Geerdes was hauling grain through town when the child ran into the street and he was unable to stop.
Petoberfest Fundraiser Returning To Spencer With Different Venue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Fall season is all about celebrating the harvest with Octoberfest and People for Pets in Spencer is using that idea as a fundraiser this weekend. Heather Story tells KICD News the fun will all take place on Saturday but at a different venue than in the past.
House District 6 Candidates To Participate in Local Forum
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio and other local media will be hosting one final public forum before the November General Election. Wednesday evening will feature the two candidates for the new Iowa House District 6, Republican incumbent Megan Jones and Democrat challenger James Eliason. Doors to Council Chambers...
John Weltzin, 56, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida Formerly of Harris
A Celebration of Life for 56-year-old John Weltzin of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, formerly of Harris, will be Saturday, October 8th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Park Community Building with a come and go visitation also taking place during that time.
