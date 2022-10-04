Read full article on original website
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Explains Why She Remarried Him; Now 'Musk Is The Perfect Ex-Husband'
This article was originally published on July 3, 2022. Author and actor Talulah Riley married Elon Musk twice – first from 2010 to 2012 and a second time from 2013 to 2016. Riley, whose new dystopian novel "The Quickening" is out now, has reflected on her relationship with the Tesla billionaire.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
torquenews.com
Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging
Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
Elon Musk unveils humanoid ‘Optimus’ robot at Tesla’s AI Day
Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased his much-touted humanoid robot “Optimus” at the electric vehicle maker’s “AI Day” event on Friday. The billionaire has said a robot business will be worth more than its cars, hoping to expand beyond self-driving vehicles that have not yet become a reality despite his repeated promises.
Elon Musk said Tesla will deliver its first 'super fun to drive' semi trucks to Pepsi in December this year
Tesla has started production of its long-awaited, all-electric Semi tractor-trailer, and will deliver the first vehicles by December this year, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!," Musk posted on Twitter, on Thursday, alongside a mock-up of the all-electric truck.
Elon Musk Hits at Longtime Auto Rival: 'How Ironic'
Elon Musk is known for many things, but being non-contentious certainly is not one of them. The billionaire showed this again on Thursday when he re-ignited his feud with longtime auto rival Henrik Fisker, head of EV company Fisker Inc. The two squared off in the past after Fisker, who...
The winners and losers in Musk's Twitter deal
If Elon Musk does indeed end up buying Twitter for $54.20 per share, as he's contractually obliged to and as he now claims to want to, the big winners will be Twitter's shareholders. There will also be a large number of losers. Why it matters: Twitter is much more than...
Musk's Twitter to-do list
Elon Musk looks like he is once more poised to purchase Twitter, but the company hasn't changed much since he decided to walk away from acquiring it in July: It's financially hurting, beset by free-speech disputes and shaken by months of relentless criticism, much of it from its likely new owner.
Elon Musk’s risk tolerance could have big consequences for Twitter
Elon Musk's risk-taking at Tesla could offer a glimpse of how he'll manage the digital public square now that he wants to proceed with his offer to buy Twitter. Why it matters: Musk's high risk tolerance has turned everyone into guinea pigs for his self-driving car experiment — even those who don't drive a Tesla but happen to share the road with them.
What's next for Elon Musk's Twitter purchase
It's over. Twitter called Elon's bluff, and Elon caved. Now he gets to own the thing he once wanted to own, in exchange for $44 billion and a face full of egg. Why it matters: The world's richest man is about to own one of the world's most consequential public squares.
Autoblog
Elon Musk may have lost his Midas touch
Happy Friday Eve, readers. We've got a lot to cover today, so even though I have loads to say about the cultural cornerstone that is Fat Bear Week, we better get straight to the news. Today, senior correspondent Linette Lopez has an analysis on Elon Musk, and why he may...
Musk's Big "Nevermind"
Just days before a trial to determine if Elon Musk would be forced to buy Twitter was scheduled to begin, Musk sent a letter offering once again to buy Twitter for the same price he'd originally offered in April. Why it matters: Musk has a unique tolerance for risk at...
Twitter-Musk trial is on hold so deal can close, judge says
A Delaware judge on Thursday paused Twitter's upcoming trial against Elon Musk until 5pm on Oct. 28 to allow the Tesla CEO to close his proposed acquisition of the social media company. Driving the news: "If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties...
Tesla’s robot waves but can’t walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot ‘Optimus,’ predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able to produce millions and sell them for under $20,000 — less than a third of the price of a Model Y.
