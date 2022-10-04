ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
State
California State
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
BUSINESS
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ralph Nader
torquenews.com

Tesla Will Now Sell US Customers a CCS1 Adapter For Public Charging

Tesla has just released an adapter that will allow for Tesla vehicles to use Electrify America, EVGo and other public DC fast chargers. Tesla owners have just doubled their available fast charging options. A Tesla-branded Combined Charging System 1 adapter (CCS1) has just appeared on Tesla’s own “Shop Tesla Website. The price is $250. Jump to the Tesla site by clicking this link.
CARS
Business Insider

Elon Musk said Tesla will deliver its first 'super fun to drive' semi trucks to Pepsi in December this year

Tesla has started production of its long-awaited, all-electric Semi tractor-trailer, and will deliver the first vehicles by December this year, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!," Musk posted on Twitter, on Thursday, alongside a mock-up of the all-electric truck.
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Elon Musk Hits at Longtime Auto Rival: 'How Ironic'

Elon Musk is known for many things, but being non-contentious certainly is not one of them. The billionaire showed this again on Thursday when he re-ignited his feud with longtime auto rival Henrik Fisker, head of EV company Fisker Inc. The two squared off in the past after Fisker, who...
BUSINESS
Axios

The winners and losers in Musk's Twitter deal

If Elon Musk does indeed end up buying Twitter for $54.20 per share, as he's contractually obliged to and as he now claims to want to, the big winners will be Twitter's shareholders. There will also be a large number of losers. Why it matters: Twitter is much more than...
BUSINESS
Axios

Musk's Twitter to-do list

Elon Musk looks like he is once more poised to purchase Twitter, but the company hasn't changed much since he decided to walk away from acquiring it in July: It's financially hurting, beset by free-speech disputes and shaken by months of relentless criticism, much of it from its likely new owner.
BUSINESS
Axios

Elon Musk’s risk tolerance could have big consequences for Twitter

Elon Musk's risk-taking at Tesla could offer a glimpse of how he'll manage the digital public square now that he wants to proceed with his offer to buy Twitter. Why it matters: Musk's high risk tolerance has turned everyone into guinea pigs for his self-driving car experiment — even those who don't drive a Tesla but happen to share the road with them.
BUSINESS
Axios

What's next for Elon Musk's Twitter purchase

It's over. Twitter called Elon's bluff, and Elon caved. Now he gets to own the thing he once wanted to own, in exchange for $44 billion and a face full of egg. Why it matters: The world's richest man is about to own one of the world's most consequential public squares.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Elon Musk may have lost his Midas touch

Happy Friday Eve, readers. We've got a lot to cover today, so even though I have loads to say about the cultural cornerstone that is Fat Bear Week, we better get straight to the news. Today, senior correspondent Linette Lopez has an analysis on Elon Musk, and why he may...
ECONOMY
Axios

Musk's Big "Nevermind"

Just days before a trial to determine if Elon Musk would be forced to buy Twitter was scheduled to begin, Musk sent a letter offering once again to buy Twitter for the same price he'd originally offered in April. Why it matters: Musk has a unique tolerance for risk at...
BUSINESS
Axios

Twitter-Musk trial is on hold so deal can close, judge says

A Delaware judge on Thursday paused Twitter's upcoming trial against Elon Musk until 5pm on Oct. 28 to allow the Tesla CEO to close his proposed acquisition of the social media company. Driving the news: "If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties...
DELAWARE STATE
