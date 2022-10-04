Read full article on original website
The City of Havelock celebrates 38th National Night Out
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Several Eastern Carolina communities celebrated National Night Out on October 4th. For people in the City of Havelock, this marked the first time they were able to celebrate the event in recent years. The City of Havelock celebrated its 38th National Night Out after years...
Coffee with a Cop event happening in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — You can grab a cup of coffee and chat with local law enforcement officials in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th. It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Olivia's Catering on E....
Two ENC roads to temporary close for railroad crossing repairs
ONSLOW, CARTERET COUNTY — Two roads East of Jacksonville will be closing for about a month for repairs to railroad crossings. Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open...
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
Highway in Pink Hill to temporarily close for drainage work
PINK HILL, Lenoir County — Part of a highway in Lenoir County will be closed temporarily for drainage improvements. U.S. 258 in Pink Hill will be closed for two days next week, Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The road is just North of West Pleasant Hill...
Man arrested after shots fired in Havelock city limits, no one injured
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police Department officials arrested a man after responding to shots being fired. They said it happened Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern was arrested and charged...
Residents and businesses in Greenville welcome downtown social district
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Starting October 6th, people in Greenville will be able to take alcohol out of a bar and walk to other businesses within designated areas downtown as part of the new social district plan by the city. People and businesses in the area said they have...
Maximum sentence given to James Gizzi, officials speak about trial
NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi will spend at least the next 17 years behind bars for seven felonies, including burning down his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson's house, and stealing her car. On Friday, October 7, the judge sentenced James Gizzi to the maximum time for his charges of...
To the Rescue: Lola the good girl
NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who gets well with people and children is looking to find her forever home. Lola is a year and a half old and she's up to date on her vaccinations. She's also crate trained. Officials with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Lola...
Greenville police looking for suspects in breaking and entering, theft of credit card
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Detectives with the Greenville Police Department's Property Crimes Division are looking for two suspects from recent crimes. They said the two men are suspected of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of a credit card to make several purchases. Anyone who can identify both...
Morehead City Fire Department names new Deputy Chief
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Morehead City Fire Department named its new Deputy Chief. Kane Johnson will fill the job beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Johnson is a 35-year veteran in fire service and has been the Assistant Chief of Cherry Point Fire and EMS since 2013. Johnson’s salary...
The Crystal Coast copes with long lasting impacts of Ian
Indian Beach, Carteret County — On September 30th, Ian brought high tides and strong winds to the Crystal Coast. The following week, Indian Beach and Salter Path felt the long-term impacts from the storm on their beach strand. Ian’s strong winds and waves have eroded the sand and created...
Road work to cause overnight closure of Atlantic Beach Bridge
ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Drivers will have to deal with intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge for maintenance. NCDOT officials said it will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 until around 6 a.m. Thursday Oct. 6. Officials said the bridge needs adjustments below the deck.
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
Salvation Army in ENC seeing more demand as holidays near
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — With more families struggling to make ends meet, the demand for services from the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County is going up. Captain Christine Towne with the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County said they see an increase in people who need help with everything from food to hygiene.
James Gizzi sentenced to 17-25 years in prison
NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in Craven County court Friday. Gizzi stood trial in the death of his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson. He was accused of killing her and burning down her house, along with other crimes.
NC Land and Water Fund awards $70 million in grants to protect waterways, historic sites
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina Land and Water Fund awarded grants recently worth a total of $70.3 million for 117 projects across the state. The money is to protect waterways, historic sites, natural areas and military buffers. “Clean water is critical for the health of our families...
Man turns himself in, charged with murder of convenience store clerk
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An 18-year-old man turned himself in to police after being wanted for the murder of a convenience store clerk. Elijah Daniel is being taken to the Pitt County Detention Center where he will be jailed. Daniel faces the murder charge and robbery charges in the...
ECU Fraternity faces suspension
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On Monday, October 3rd, a request was made to suspend the Theta Chi Fraternity on East Carolina University’s campus after recent reports of drink tampering and sexual assault. The Student Government Association of ECU’s campus requested a 4-year suspension. The SGA passed the...
