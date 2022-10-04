ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

wcti12.com

The City of Havelock celebrates 38th National Night Out

HAVELOCK, Craven County — Several Eastern Carolina communities celebrated National Night Out on October 4th. For people in the City of Havelock, this marked the first time they were able to celebrate the event in recent years. The City of Havelock celebrated its 38th National Night Out after years...
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Coffee with a Cop event happening in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — You can grab a cup of coffee and chat with local law enforcement officials in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on October 5th. It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Olivia's Catering on E....
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two ENC roads to temporary close for railroad crossing repairs

ONSLOW, CARTERET COUNTY — Two roads East of Jacksonville will be closing for about a month for repairs to railroad crossings. Both are scheduled to close to vehicular traffic on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Riggs Road is scheduled to reopen by mid-November, while Morristown Road is expected to open...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Highway in Pink Hill to temporarily close for drainage work

PINK HILL, Lenoir County — Part of a highway in Lenoir County will be closed temporarily for drainage improvements. U.S. 258 in Pink Hill will be closed for two days next week, Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The road is just North of West Pleasant Hill...
PINK HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested after shots fired in Havelock city limits, no one injured

HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police Department officials arrested a man after responding to shots being fired. They said it happened Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern was arrested and charged...
HAVELOCK, NC
wcti12.com

Maximum sentence given to James Gizzi, officials speak about trial

NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi will spend at least the next 17 years behind bars for seven felonies, including burning down his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson's house, and stealing her car. On Friday, October 7, the judge sentenced James Gizzi to the maximum time for his charges of...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

To the Rescue: Lola the good girl

NEW BERN, Craven County —A young pup who gets well with people and children is looking to find her forever home. Lola is a year and a half old and she's up to date on her vaccinations. She's also crate trained. Officials with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Lola...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Morehead City Fire Department names new Deputy Chief

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Morehead City Fire Department named its new Deputy Chief. Kane Johnson will fill the job beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Johnson is a 35-year veteran in fire service and has been the Assistant Chief of Cherry Point Fire and EMS since 2013. Johnson’s salary...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

The Crystal Coast copes with long lasting impacts of Ian

Indian Beach, Carteret County — On September 30th, Ian brought high tides and strong winds to the Crystal Coast. The following week, Indian Beach and Salter Path felt the long-term impacts from the storm on their beach strand. Ian’s strong winds and waves have eroded the sand and created...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Road work to cause overnight closure of Atlantic Beach Bridge

ATLANTIC BEACH, Carteret County — Drivers will have to deal with intermittent closures on the Atlantic Beach Bridge for maintenance. NCDOT officials said it will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 until around 6 a.m. Thursday Oct. 6. Officials said the bridge needs adjustments below the deck.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Salvation Army in ENC seeing more demand as holidays near

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — With more families struggling to make ends meet, the demand for services from the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County is going up. Captain Christine Towne with the Salvation Army of Onslow and Jones County said they see an increase in people who need help with everything from food to hygiene.
JONES COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

James Gizzi sentenced to 17-25 years in prison

NEW BERN, Craven County — James Gizzi was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in Craven County court Friday. Gizzi stood trial in the death of his grandmother, Marjorie Thompson. He was accused of killing her and burning down her house, along with other crimes.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

ECU Fraternity faces suspension

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On Monday, October 3rd, a request was made to suspend the Theta Chi Fraternity on East Carolina University’s campus after recent reports of drink tampering and sexual assault. The Student Government Association of ECU’s campus requested a 4-year suspension. The SGA passed the...
GREENVILLE, NC

