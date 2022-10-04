A family of 4 is missing after being 'taken against their will' in central California, officials say

A Pennsylvania school district is under fire for allegedly discriminating against LGBTQ students. After a months-long investigation, the Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint Thursday with the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division on behalf of seven transgender and non-binary students in the Central Bucks School District, accusing the state's fourth-largest district of illegal gender discrimination in maintaining, perpetuating and exacerbating what the civil rights organization deems a hostile education environment for LGBTQ+ students.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO