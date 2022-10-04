ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

German flag raised at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown celebrated culture and unity with the raising of the German flag at city hall Thursday. German Unity Day is the most important non-religious holiday in Germany. Traditionally celebrated October 3rd, the day recognizes the reunification of East and West Germany. Mayor Jeff Smith, and...
Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events. VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above. The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7...
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
Morse’s name to be added to National Fallen Firefighters Memorial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters across the country are heading to Maryland for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The event serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. This year, several Watertown firefighters including Chief Matt Timerman are taking the trip...
Convalt Energy’s planned plant hits snag

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - The groundbreaking for a new manufacturing plant in Jefferson County has been pushed back again. This isn’t the first time Convalt Energy’s planned solar panel plant has hit a snag. Initially, officials planned to break ground over the summer. Despite the...
Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel J. Kirby, 76, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on April 23, 1946, in Watertown, NY, son of Thomas and Mary (Hood) Kirby. He graduated from IHA in 1964 and attended Syracuse University.
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
John A. Lettiere, 95, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A. Lettiere, 95, Holiday, FL formerly of Watertown and Frankfort, NY passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Trinity, FL. John was born in Oswego July 14, 1927, son of Joseph and Pasqualena Signorile Lettiere. He attended Cooper St. School, North Junior, and graduated from Watertown High School. On July 30, 1945 he entered the US Navy. He received the American Theatre and Victory Medals and was honorably discharged on May 31, 1946 as a Fireman 2nd Class. While in the service, he was stationed stateside which included NY, CA, and aboard the USS Barton.
Fill up your cup, help out a charity

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Buy a latte, donate to charity. Vito’s Gourmet on Public Square in downtown Watertown is back with it’s seasonal “Care-A-Latte” fundraiser. Vito’s will give the proceeds to the north country’s Compassionate Care Foundation. It provides non-traditional therapies for cancer patients, such...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 44-year-old Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud. Federal prosecutors say Carrie Wetherell admitted using a dead relative’s identity and ATM card to withdraw Supplemental Security Income benefits from the relative’s bank account. They say Wetherell also got Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
Lynda M. Carney, 82, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Lynda M. Carney, 82, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home with her son and loved ones by her side. Born December 4, 1939, the daughter of Wilfred and Helen Mein. She graduated, valedictorian of Cape Vincent Central School in 1957. She attended SUNY Oswego College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. She began her teaching career in Dexter, NY before moving to Lyme Central School where she retired after teaching Kindergarten for 29 years. Teaching students was one of the greatest joys of her life.
Children’s Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
